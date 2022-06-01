UVA Cancer Center accepting applications for community grants

The UVA Cancer Center is celebrating, and the reward goes to nonprofits, local governments, hospital and other community groups it serves.

The center was designated by the National Cancer Institute as Virginia’s only Comprehensive Cancer Center. There were 52 cancer centers recognized for innovative research, leading-edge clinical trials, and enhanced community outreach.

“We know that our recent achievement of comprehensive designation would not have been possible without the collaboration and innovative ideas of our community partners across Virginia and West Virginia,” said Wendy Cohn, UVA Cancer Center’s associate director for community outreach and engagement. “Through our community grant program, we want to say thank you for the partnership and hard work our community has put into eliminating cancer and cancer related disparities across Virginia.”

As many as five grants of up to $10,000 for a one-year project will be provided to community groups that address the cancer center’s service area which includes eastern West Virginia and much of Virginia, ranging across 87 counties from Southwest and Southside Virginia to Culpeper and portions of Northern Virginia.

To be considered for a grant, applicants are required to email an “intent to submit” form by July 1.

The grant program is open to community-based nonprofits, advocacy organizations, faith-based institutions, neighborhood committees, local municipalities, academic institutions and hospitals.

Finding better ways to prevent and treat cancer are urgent missions of UVA Cancer Center. Proposed projects should address cancer health education, prevention, early detection or survivorship, along with cancer-related health disparities or health equity.

UVA Health system includes four hospitals across Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia, along with the UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, UVA Physicians Group and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.

More information is available at med.virginia.edu/community-outreach-engagement.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

