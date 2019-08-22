UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett helps Food Bank raise $108K
Nice story here first reported on the Charlottesville29.com website about UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a fundraiser.
Bennett offered up an hour of his time in a Bodo’s Bagels Lunch of Champions experience at a recent fundraising auction for the food bank, with the winning bidder getting lunch with Bennett in his office.
Two bidders drove the winning price past the $50,000 mark, and Bennett offered up a lunch experience for each of the top two bidders, meaning the food bank will get two checks for $54,000 each.
The way the food bank figures things, it can provide four meals for every dollar donated, so that $108,000 generated by the lunch experiences with Bennett translates to 432,000 meals.
This one probably goes best under the servanthood pillar, for those keeping score.
Item by Chris Graham
