UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett helps Food Bank raise $108K

Published Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 9:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Nice story here first reported on the Charlottesville29.com website about UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank with a fundraiser.

Bennett offered up an hour of his time in a Bodo’s Bagels Lunch of Champions experience at a recent fundraising auction for the food bank, with the winning bidder getting lunch with Bennett in his office.

Two bidders drove the winning price past the $50,000 mark, and Bennett offered up a lunch experience for each of the top two bidders, meaning the food bank will get two checks for $54,000 each.

The way the food bank figures things, it can provide four meals for every dollar donated, so that $108,000 generated by the lunch experiences with Bennett translates to 432,000 meals.

This one probably goes best under the servanthood pillar, for those keeping score.

Item by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...