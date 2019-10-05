UVA Baseball: Game times for Orange & Blue World Series

The 2019 Orange and Blue World Series, the UVA Baseball program’s annual intrasquad competition, will commence on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Cavalier roster will be split in half and the two teams will engage in a five-game series throughout the month of October.

2019 Orange & Blue World Series Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, Oct. 20, TBA

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m.

The Cavaliers will break from the series on Sunday, Oct. 13 to host East Carolina in the final intercollegiate exhibition of the fall. First pitch against the Pirates is scheduled for noon. Admission to all fall games at Disharoon Park is free.

Junior Griff McGarry (Portola Valley, Calif.) and senior Logan Michaels (DeForest, Wis.) will serve as captains for the Orange squad while Chesdin Harrington (Montpelier, Va.) and Zack Gelof (Rehoboth Beach, Del.) will captain the Blue team.