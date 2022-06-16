US Open 2022 Tee Times, Field And Weather Forecast

The 2022 US Open will tee off on Thursday morning. Get all of the latest US Open tee times and odds, along with the weather forecast to make your best golf picks this weekend.

The 122nd United States Open gets underway on Thursday from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. This will be the fourth time the course will have hosted the U.S. Open.

Past champions include amateur Francis Ouimet (1913), who happened to be a native of Brookline, Julius Boros (1963), and Curtis Strange (1988). When Strange won the U.S. Open in 1988, it was his first of two straight United States Open titles. Only one other golfer since Strange has won the U.S. Open in back-to-back years. That was Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018.

Below, we’ll go over the US Open 2022 tee times for round 1 and 2, along with odds for some of the top golfers in the field.

The Best Golf Betting Sites for the 2022 US Open

US Open 2022 Odds | US Open Field

The 2022 US Open will feature some of the world’s top golfers but there will be one key player missing from the course on Thursday.

PGA Tour fans will notice that Tiger Woods won’t be at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts this weekend for the US Open. While Woods won’t be playing, The Country Club will open its doors to Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and other golfers that were suspended by the PGA Tour for playing in the LIV Golf Tournament.

Heading into the third Major Championship of the year, the best golf betting sites have 2011 US Open champion Rory McIlroy as the odds-on favorite to win the U.S. Open this weekend.

McIlroy is coming off a win at the Canadian Open this past weekend in Toronto and has +1100 odds to win the US Open. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Jon Rahm are among the contenders with the best US Open odds.

For a complete breakdown of the U.S. Open odds, check out the table below from BetOnline, one the best online sportsbooks.

US Open Golfers US Open 2022 Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1100 Justin Thomas +1200 Scottie Scheffler +1500 Jon Rahm +1500 Cameron Smith +2200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Jordan Spieth +2800 Will Zalatoris +2800 Sam Burns +2800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 Shane Lowry +3000 Collin Morikawa +3300 Viktor Hovland +3500 Joaquin Niemann +3500 Tony Finau +3500 Cameron Young +4000 Sungjae Im +4000 Dustin Johnson +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +4500 Max Homa +3000 Brooks Koepka +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Billy Horschel +3000 Corey Conners +3000

US Open 2022 Tee Times for Round 1 & 2 (ET)

Want to catch your favorite PGA Tour golfers in action at the US Open this weekend?

US Open 2022 tee times start as early as 6:45 am on Thursday.

Below, you’ll find round 1 & 2 tee times for every golfer in the US Open field.

Thursday (June 16), Hole #1 / Friday (June 17), Hole #1

6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m. – (a) Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass.; Erik Barnes, Marion, Ind.; Matt McCarty, Scottsdale, Ariz.

6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m. – Matthew NeSmith, Aiken, S.C.; Patrick Rodgers, Jupiter, Fla.; (a) Travis Vick, Hunters Creek Village, Texas

7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m. – Troy Merritt, Eagle, Idaho; (a) William Mouw, Chino, Calif.; Andrew Putnam, University Place, Wash.

7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, La Canada, Calif.; James Piot, Canton, Mich.; Jon Rahm, Spain

7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Dallas, Texas; Adam Scott, Australia; Max Homa, Valencia, Calif.

7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.; Patrick Cantlay, Jupiter, Fla.; Daniel Berger, Jupiter, Fla.

7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m. – Harold Varner III, Gastonia, N.C.; Sebastián Muñoz, Colombia; Alex Norén, Sweden

8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Chile; Cameron Young, Scarsborough, N.Y.; Will Zalatoris, Dallas, Texas

8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m. – Adam Schenk, Vincennes, Ind.; (a) Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif.; Grayson Murray, Raleigh, N.C.

8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Italy; Branden Grace, South Africa; Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Mission Viejo, Calif.; Kalle Samooja, Finland; Satoshi Kodaira, Japan

8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m. – Richard Mansell, England; Tomoyasu Sugiyama, Japan; Roger Sloan, Canada

8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m. – (a) Caleb Manuel, Topsham, Maine; Keith Greene, DeBary, Fla.; Ben Silverman, Juno Beach, Fla. Thursday (June 16), Hole #10 / Friday (June 17), Hole #1 6:45 a.m./12:30 p.m. – Fran Quinn, Holden, Mass.; Callum Tarren, England; Hayden Buckley, Tupelo, Miss.

6:56 a.m./12:41 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Las Vegas, Nev.; Denny McCarthy, Rockville, Md.; (a) Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas

7:07 a.m./12:52 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Denver, Colo.; Brandon Matthews, Dupont, Pa.; Wil Besseling, Netherlands

7:18 a.m./1:03 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Sweden; Sepp Straka, Austria; Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea

7:29 a.m./1:14 p.m. – Scott Stallings, Worcester, Mass.; Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Victor Perez, France

7:40 a.m./1:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Xander Schauffele, San Diego, Calif.

7:51 a.m./1:36 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Aiken, S.C.; Russell Henley, Columbus, Ga.; Brian Harman, Sea Island, Ga.

8:02 a.m./1:47 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, Vt.; Marc Leishman, Australia; Aaron Wise, Jupiter, Fla.

8:13 a.m./1:58 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Italy; (a) Laird Shepherd, England; Stewart Cink, Atlanta, Ga.

8:24 a.m./2:09 p.m. – Marcel Schneider, Germany; Chan Kim, Gilbert, Ariz.; Joseph Bramlett, Las Vegas, Nev.

8:35 a.m./2:20 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Blacksburg, Va.; Joel Dahmen, Clarkston, Wash.; Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan

8:46 a.m./2:31 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Little Silver, N.J.; (a) Fred Biondi, Brazil; Harry Hall, England

8:57 a.m./2:42 p.m. – Chris Naegel, Wildwood, Mo.; Andrew Beckler, Topeka, Kan.; Luke Gannon, Wichita, Kan. Thursday (June 16), Hole #1 / Friday (June 17), Hole #10 12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Chase Seiffert, Panama City Beach, Fla.; Andrew Novak, St. Simons Island, Ga.

12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, Denmark; Brian Stuard, Jackson, Mich.; Nick Hardy, Northbrook, Ill.

12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m. – Sam Horsfield, England; Cameron Tringale, Juno Beach, Fla.; Shaun Norris, South Africa

1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Mito Pereira, Chile; Erik van Rooyen, South Africa

1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Louisville, Ky.; Viktor Hovland, Norway; Tony Finau, Salt Lake City, Utah

1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m. – Joohyung Kim, Republic of Korea; Séamus Power, Republic of Ireland; Min Woo Lee, Australia

1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, England; Webb Simpson, Charlotte, N.C.; Dustin Johnson, Jupiter, Fla.

1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; Shane Lowry, Republic of Ireland; Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa

1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m. – Danny Lee, New Zealand; (a) Keita Nakajima, Japan; Nick Taylor, Canada

2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m. – Jim Furyk, Jacksonville, Fla.; (a) Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala.; Adam Hadwin, Canada

2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m. – Richard Bland, England; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan; Ryan Fox, New Zealand

2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m. – Jonas Blixt, Sweden; Bo Hoag, Columbus, Ohio; Todd Sinnott, Australia

2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m. – Isaiah Salinda, South San Francisco, Calif.; Sean Jacklin, Scotland; (a) Charles Reiter, Palm Desert, Calif. Thursday (June 16), Hole #10 / Friday (June 17), Hole #1 12:30 p.m./6:45 a.m. – Jed Morgan, Australia; Taylor Montgomery, Las Vegas, Nev.; Sean Crocker, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

12:41 p.m./6:56 a.m. – (a) Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio; Yannik Paul, Germany; M.J. Daffue, South Africa

12:52 p.m./7:07 a.m. – Talor Gooch, Edmond, Okla.; Adri Arnaus, Spain; Tom Hoge, Fargo, N.D.

1:03 p.m./7:18 a.m. – Kevin Na, Las Vegas, Nev.; Sergio Garcia, Spain; Tyrrell Hatton, England

1:14 p.m./7:29 a.m. – Sam Burns, Shreveport, La.; Abraham Ancer, Mexico; Thomas Pieters, Belgium

1:25 p.m./7:40 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Cameron Smith, Australia; Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, Texas

1:36 p.m./7:51 a.m. – Luke List, Augusta, Ga.; (a) Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio; Corey Conners, Canada

1:47 p.m./8:02 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Topeka, Kan.; Justin Rose, England; Bryson DeChambeau, Dallas, Texas

1:58 p.m./8:13 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Republic of Korea; Tommy Fleetwood, England; Patrick Reed, The Woodlands, Texas

2:09 p.m./8:24 a.m. – Jason Kokrak, Hudson, Ohio; Harris English, Sea Island, Ga.; Lucas Herbert, Australia

2:20 p.m./8:35 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Wichita, Kan.; (a) Ben Lorenz, Peoria, Ariz.; Davis Shore, Knoxville, Tenn.

2:31 p.m./8:46 a.m. – Daijiro Izumida, Japan; (a) Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Belgium; Sebastian Söderberg, Sweden

2:42 p.m./8:57 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C.; Brady Calkins, Chehalis, Wash.; Jesse Mueller, Phoenix, Ariz. (a): amateur

U.S. Open Weather Forecast for Brookline, MA: According to the forecast, the weather looks like it will hold up a Brookline this weekend. Thursday will be highlighted by some excellent golf weather while Friday features rain in the forecast. The good weather will then return on Saturday and Sunday, as the US Open heats up into the weekend after cuts are made. Check out the complete US Open 2022 weather forecast below. Thursday: Partly Cloudy 74°F/23°C

Friday: Rain 94°F/34°C

Saturday: Partly Cloudy 95°F/35°C

Sunday: Partly Cloudy 98°F/37°C

Like this: Like Loading...