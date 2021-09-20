Update: Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccination numbers

Published Monday, Sep. 20, 2021, 10:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The new COVID-19 case rate in Augusta County is down 15.7 percent from a week ago, but case numbers are up in Staunton and Waynesboro, according to an analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers across the region are basically holding steady, even with a push at the local, state and federal levels to get more jabs in arms, in the face of increased pressure on hospitals.

Albemarle County, with 75.0 percent of its adults fully vaccinated, continues to have the lowest new COVID case rate, at 39.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

Locality COVID case rate/100K (This week/last week) Adult vaccine: 1 dose (This week/last week) Adults fully vaccinated (This week/last week) Virginia 42.0/43.3 (-3.0%) 80.5%/77.7% 70.2%/69.2% Augusta County 112.5/133.5 (-15.7%) 63.3%/62.2% 57.5%/57.4% Staunton 60.2/51.6 (+16.7%) 73.8%/72.7% 66.4%/66.4% Waynesboro 59.3/53.7 (+10.4%) 72.3%/71.1% 65.0%/64.9% Rockingham County 49.4/49.8 (-0.8%) 61.7%/60.7% 55.5%/55.5% Harrisonburg 51.3/64.2 (-20.1%) 58.0%/56.8% 51.0%/51.3% Albemarle County 39.7/34.0 (+16.8%) 83.0%/81.9% 75.0%/75.2% Charlottesville 44.2/52.8 (-16.3%) 70.9%/70.1% 63.4%/63.5% Nelson County 46.2/53.0 (-12.8%) 76.1%/74.9% 68.4%/68.3% Rockbridge County 49.4/40.2 (+22.9%) 64.3%/63.3% 58.2%/58.2% Buena Vista 98.5/93.9 (+4.9%) 63.8%/62.7% 56.6%/56.2% Lexington 84.1/96.1 (-12.5%) 57.7%/57.0% 52.5%/52.3%

Story by Chris Graham