Update: Delta variant, COVID-19 vaccination numbers
The new COVID-19 case rate in Augusta County is down 15.7 percent from a week ago, but case numbers are up in Staunton and Waynesboro, according to an analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Meanwhile, vaccination numbers across the region are basically holding steady, even with a push at the local, state and federal levels to get more jabs in arms, in the face of increased pressure on hospitals.
Albemarle County, with 75.0 percent of its adults fully vaccinated, continues to have the lowest new COVID case rate, at 39.7 new cases per 100,000 population.
|Locality
|COVID case rate/100K (This week/last week)
|Adult vaccine: 1 dose (This week/last week)
|Adults fully vaccinated (This week/last week)
|Virginia
|42.0/43.3 (-3.0%)
|80.5%/77.7%
|70.2%/69.2%
|Augusta County
|112.5/133.5 (-15.7%)
|63.3%/62.2%
|57.5%/57.4%
|Staunton
|60.2/51.6 (+16.7%)
|73.8%/72.7%
|66.4%/66.4%
|Waynesboro
|59.3/53.7 (+10.4%)
|72.3%/71.1%
|65.0%/64.9%
|Rockingham County
|49.4/49.8 (-0.8%)
|61.7%/60.7%
|55.5%/55.5%
|Harrisonburg
|51.3/64.2 (-20.1%)
|58.0%/56.8%
|51.0%/51.3%
|Albemarle County
|39.7/34.0 (+16.8%)
|83.0%/81.9%
|75.0%/75.2%
|Charlottesville
|44.2/52.8 (-16.3%)
|70.9%/70.1%
|63.4%/63.5%
|Nelson County
|46.2/53.0 (-12.8%)
|76.1%/74.9%
|68.4%/68.3%
|Rockbridge County
|49.4/40.2 (+22.9%)
|64.3%/63.3%
|58.2%/58.2%
|Buena Vista
|98.5/93.9 (+4.9%)
|63.8%/62.7%
|56.6%/56.2%
|Lexington
|84.1/96.1 (-12.5%)
|57.7%/57.0%
|52.5%/52.3%
Story by Chris Graham