Ty Jerome out: Calf injury puts Suns rookie on sidelines

Published Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, 3:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Phoenix Suns rookie Ty Jerome will sit out a third straight game when Phoenix tips off at Detroit on Wednesday.

Jerome is dealing with a calf injury. The extent of the injury hasn’t been reported.

The 2019 first-round draft pick had been getting more playing time before the injury, logging a season-high 23 minutes in a 133-104 win at Dallas on Jan. 28, in which he scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

He followed that one up with another solid outing in a 111-107 loss to Oklahoma City on Jan. 31, in which Jerome scored nine points on 4-of-7 shooting in 19 minutes, with four assists.

For the season, Jerome is averaging 4.1 points in 11.8 minutes per game, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 35.5 percent from three-point range.

Story by Chris Graham