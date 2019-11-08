Two transported following shooting in Albemarle County

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a shooting at 2234 Commonwealth Drive at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Two male victims were transported to UVA Medical Center for care.

The suspect is not known, but officers believe there is no threat to the community at this time. Please call CrimeStoppers – 434-977-4000 – with any information related to this incident.

This is an active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

