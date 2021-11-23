TV Sports News: Virginia football, basketball games draw good numbers
The broadcast of the Virginia-Pitt game drew the second-most viewers of the broadcasts involving ACC teams last weekend, and ranked 14th overall among all college football games for the weekend, according to ShowBuzzDaily.com.
The 3:30 p.m. broadcast on ESPN2 averaged 851,000 viewers. The noon broadcast of Wake Forest vs. Clemson on ABC topped the ACC weekend with an average of 1.553 million viewers.
The top-rated college football game of the weekend was the CBS broadcast of Alabama-Arkansas, which averaged 5.464 million viewers.
Another frame of reference: Fox averaged 28.063 million for its Sunday 4:25 p.m. NFL regional coverage.
On the basketball side, the ESPN broadcast of last Tuesday’s prime-time UVA-Houston game ranked second overall for all college hoops broadcasts for the week, averaging 478,000 viewers.
The top-rated college basketball broadcast for the week was ABC’s Villanova-Purdue, which averaged 583,000 viewers at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The #1 basketball game overall for the week was TNT’s Tuesday prime-time broadcast of the Golden State-Brooklyn game, which averaged 2.293 million viewers.
