Turn lanes added on Country Club Road at intersection with Keezletown Road

New turn lanes are now in place at the intersection of Country Club and Keezletown roads, as Harrisonburg Public Works seeks to make the intersection safer for travelers.

The Virginia Department of Transportation studied several intersections in Harrisonburg in 2021 through their Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions (STARS) study. This intersection was one of 10 identified for improvement, and earlier this year Country Club Road was widened through this section to allow for the addition of left turn lanes which will improve traffic flow.

This is a heavily used route, and drivers are asked to be alert to the new lane configurations and to use caution while traveling through this area as drivers get used to the new alignment.

