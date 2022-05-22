augusta free press news

Tuesday webinar to address local meat processing in Virginia

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, May. 22, 2022, 8:57 am

(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

A free webinar to address local meat processing and marketing is being held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sponsored by the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability and its counterparts, Carolina Common Cause and the South Carolina Center for Cooperative and Enterprise Development, the webinar is part of ongoing efforts to provide technical assistance to those interested in further developing local meat processing.

The webinar provides an overview of entry into local meat enterprises and includes presentations from each of the three rural cooperative development centers and Matson Consulting.

Additional in-depth meat enterprise webinars are planned contingent on participant interest and feedback. To register, go to bit.ly/localmeatwebinar. For additional information concerning small-volume red meat processing and meat marketing in Virginia, visit vafairs.com/resources.


