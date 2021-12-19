Troublesome T&C related to Bwin’s bonuses

If you decide to bet online and use a given iGaming operator, the chances are you will try some of the bonuses it offers. Even though loads of betting sites attract new clients, Bwin has always been one of the industry’s leaders. In addition to its minimalistic design, good features, various betting sections, and easy-to-use payment alternatives, the brand also offers more than enough bonuses to satisfy even the most niche tastes.

There are different kinds of proposals to pick from, and each one has specific requirements that clients must keep in mind. Although some people read the rules before using a given offer, others make a deposit without checking anything. That’s why we’ve decided to point out some of the most troublesome Terms and Conditions related to Bwin’s promos.

People using the sport’s welcome bonus have to stake up to 20 GBP on bets with 3+ legs

Due to the fact that the competition for new online bettors is fierce, many of the industry-leading iGaming platforms offer a welcome bonus. After checking Silentbet, we found that there are four promotions for Bwin (for new and existing customers). One of them is the signup bonus, which allows people to get the so-called backup bonus. This proposal is different than most offers found on other iGaming sites, but this doesn’t mean it is not worth it.

Besides the fact you need to make an initial deposit to get it, this proposal has several other important rules you must adhere to. One of them is related to the fact you need to stake up to 20 GBP on sports. What’s more, your bet must contain at least three selections. Each market you punt on needs to have odds of 1.5 or greater.

Failing to predict your bet will provide you with the backup amount, which could reach 20 GBP in the form of a free bet.

The welcome promotion for the casino section does not allow you to use some of the popular e-wallets

One of Bwin’s advantages over competing online bookmakers is the fact it offers several payment options. Even though users have the chance to pick from multiple fast and easy-to-use alternatives, they have to be careful when using the welcome casino promo. This is one of the four Bwin offers revealed by Silentbet, and it turned out that people who want to put it to the test have to avoid using certain e-wallets, such as Neteller, Skrill, and PayPal. Although these payment solutions will add funds to your account, they won’t allow you to use the welcome promo.

Usually, best odds guaranteed is a bonus available only for horse races from the UK and Ireland

Like many top-rated betting platforms in the UK, Bwin has special bonuses for horse racing. One of them is called best odds guaranteed, and it allows people to place bets using the best odds. However, the bookie will allow them to put this proposal to the test only if they punt on horse races from the UK or Ireland. In other words, this offer won’t work if people decide to wager on races from the U.S., Australia, or any other country.

Story by Jennifer Jones

