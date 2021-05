Traffic shift to take place on Acorn Drive in Harrisonburg

Drivers are urged to use caution next week along Acorn Drive in Harrisonburg, as area work will require a traffic shift starting Monday.

Traffic will shift on Acorn Drive at the intersection with Red Oak Street. Traffic will be maintained in this area, though Acorn Drive will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

The traffic shift will likely be in place through Friday, May 7.

