Traffic fatality on Scottsville Road

Published Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, 1:01 am

A Charlottesville man is dead from injuries in a single-vehicle car accident on the 2500 block of Scottsville Road.

Marquis Denzel Thompson, 31 years old of Charlottesville, was declared deceased at the scene of the Wednesday afternoon crash.

The vehicle that Thompson was driving appears to have gone off the road and struck a tree head-on.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the eighth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2019.

