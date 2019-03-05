Torrid shooting lifts #2 UVA past Syracuse, 79-53

A 27-3 UVA run, and unconscious shooting from three, lifted the second-ranked ‘Hoos to a stunning 79-53 win at Syracuse on Monday in the Carrier Dome.

Stunning, in the sense that, Virginia shot 18-of-25 from three-point range against the Syracuse zone, which, yeah, that’s hot.

Syracuse (19-11, 10-7 ACC) led 34-32 at the half, and the Orange led 43-42 on a Tyus Battle three with 15:11 to go.

Then, came the ultimate Cavalanche.

The ‘Hoos outscored ‘Cuse 27-3 over the next 10:05, connecting on 7-of-8 from three-point range in that stretch.

Virginia (27-2, 15-2 ACC) also cleaned up a first-half issue with turnovers in the final 20 minutes. The Cavaliers committed eight turnovers in the opening half, and Syracuse had a 9-3 edge on points off turnovers.

In the second half, UVA had three turnovers, two in garbage time.

Kyle Guy had a game-high 25 points, shooting 8-of-10 from the floor, all of his attempts being threes.

De’Andre Hunter had 21 points for UVA, and Ty Jerome had 16 points, shooting 5-of-6 from three, and had a career-high 14 assists.

Virginia can clinch its fourth ACC regular-season title in the past six seasons with a win at home vs. Louisville on Saturday.

Story by Chris Graham

