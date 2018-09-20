Top Switzerland travel destinations

Known around the world for its cheese, chocolate, scenic landscapes, and charming towns, Switzerland is one of the best destination sites for lovers of nature, history, and mouth-watering delicacies. It sits right in the middle of the Alps, providing a 360-degree scenery from any location.

We considered aspects like culture, sights, accessibility, and a range of things to do, along with expert and traveller opinions to come up with a list of top Switzerland travel destination. Here are some of our best picks:

Note: For maximum experience, it's better to go on Switzerland escorted tours – it's the best way to get the most at the best prices.

Swiss National Park (SNP)

SNP is amongst the earliest national parks in Europe – it’s the only park that situated in the eastern part of Switzerland and stretches out 170.3 square kilometres. The national park has incredible scenery of stunning and dynamic landscape of Raetian Alps on the Austrian and Italian borders. It’s widely sought after for its Alpine plants and animals in their natural ecosystem.

Swiss National Park highlights Panorama Trail that explores the cultural and natural landscapes in the area including the Mustair Monastery d’Uina Gorge and National Park Centre; a modern information centre with wide-ranging information points, exhibits, and all-year-long shopping.

Montreux

Montreux town lies in an enchanted Lake Geneva bay, against the fascinating backdrop of snow-covered Alps. Thanks to the mild climate, the area grows plants like cypresses, pines, and palm trees. A stretch of flower and tree-bordered lake promenade connects Montreux and Vevey and goes all the way to the medieval castle. Other than nature offerings, the place also has plenty of cultural events and numerous excursions options on the lake or to the mountainous hinterland.

Lucerne

The eye-catching Lucerne lies on Lake Lucerne and is the gateway to central Swiss. It is embedded within a picturesque mountainous panorama. The city houses lively town squares, historic attractions, old churches, and boutiques. The nearby excursion mountains of Pilatus, Rigi and Stanserhorn and the stunning lakeside setting also make Lucerne a destination for many individuals and travel groups on their trip through central Switzerland.

Geneva

It’s one of the greenest cities in the region and is home to over 20 parks that offer endless opportunities for relaxation and rest. Some of the must-see sights in Geneva include Jet d’Eau Fountain, Rousseau Island, Place du Molard, Batiment Des Forces Motrices, The Paquis, Schtrumpfs Building, and Reformation Wall and so on.

Zurich

Zurich is the most populous city in Switzerland, followed by Geneva. It boasts of over 100 art galleries, Dadaism, numerous famous museums and globally renowned architecture. Other than that, Zurich also provides a range of active pursuits for tourists and fun lovers alike, ranging from hiking on Uetliberg Mountain to swimming on Lake Zurich during summer. There are also plenty of local historic treasures like the Old Town, the Great Minister, and Minister of Our Lady. However, a trip to Zurich can’t be over until one visits the Bahnhofstrasse for haute couture shopping and the Zoo Zurich.

