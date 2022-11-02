Menu
tom papa 2023 comedy tour comes to the paramount theatre jan 29
Culture

Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour comes to the Paramount Theater Jan. 29

Crystal Graham
Published:

the paramount theaterThe Paramount Theater has announced the Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour will perform live on Sunday, Jan. 29.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an author, in film, TV, radio, and podcasts, as well as on the live stage.

He recently released his second book, You’re Doing Great! – And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas, both released by St Martin’s Press, making “Summer Must Read” lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Papa is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.

Tom has four hour-long stand-up specials. The latest, Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!, was a wildly successful Netflix Original.

His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out, and Tom Papa: Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

He hosts his own podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, with Tom and his guest for an hour of eating, drinking and enjoying life. Listeners are invited to take a seat at the table they celebrate the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing, and always funny conversations.

Tom is host of the daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune, on SiriusXM’s Netflix Channel, airing Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. He also hosts the SiriusXM show Come to Papa with residencies at Largo in Los Angeles and The Village Underground in NYC.

Tickets go on to the general public on Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net  or by calling (434) 979-1333.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

