Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips | Monday Horse Racing Best Bets

Today’s horse racing Lucky 15 tips, on Monday 20th June, come from Chepstow, Windsor and Wolverhampton in the UK. See our Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.



Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Monday 20th June 2022

Today’s horse racing action from the UK comes from Chepstow and Southwell (jumps) in the afternoon, with Windsor and Wolverhampton providing the evening horse racing fixtures. See below out four best bet to add to your Lucky 15 horse racing bet slips.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1:35 Chepstow

SHAWREE WARRIOR @ Evs with 888Sport

Was a very promising third on debut at Wetherby – beaten only 1 3/4 lengths. Would have improved for that run and the experince so everything points to a bit run here and is taken to get off the mark for the David O’Meara yard.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3:15 Chepstow:

STONE CIRCLE @ 5/4 with 888Sport

Just got nabbed at Carlisle last week over 6f. Back to 5f here should be fine and is off the same mark here but with Harry Davies taking over in the saddle to claim a handy 5lbs.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 5:55 Worcester:

GHOSTLY @ Evs with 888Sport

Course winner that was a very easy winner at Hamilton last week (6 1/2 lengths). Escapes a penalty for that here in this amateur riders’ race and top jockey in Becky Smith riding.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 7:35 Windsor:

LA YAKEL @ 31/50 with 888Sport

Third on debut at Nottingham and can be expected to have learned a lot for that run. This William Haggas runner was also not able to get a clear run the last race for a long period and without that would have probably got a fair bit closer.

