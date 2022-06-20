Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Monday 20th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Five meetings in total, with three coming in England, one coming Wales and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 35 races on Monday 20th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Southwell and Chepstow get underway in the early afternoon, meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Ballinrobe, Windsor and Wolverhampton get underway in the late afternoon run into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.05pm at Chepstow, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Wolverhampton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Windsor and one from Chepstow, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Southwell, Chepstow, Ballinrobe, Windsor and Wolverhampton

NAP – MITROSONFIRE @ 5/2 with 888Sport – 6.05 Windsor

Our NAP of the day comes in the evening meeting from Windsor, where we have selected Mitrosonfire for trainer William Muir and Chris Grassick to win this Class 3 Handicap over the six furlong distance.

This 4-year-old is up three-pounds from his last win which came at Nottingham earlier this month, when he looked pretty impressive making is 5-17 on turf. Mitrosonfire looks like the pick of the bunch here and is the clear favourite with the bookmakers, but still at a decent price.

Here at Augusta Free Press, we believe Mitrosonfire is the strongest horse in the race and will be difficult to beat this evening.

NEXT BEST – GREG THE GREAT @ 11/4 with 888Sport – 1.05 Chepstow



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Chepstow where we have selected Greg The Great to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over the one mile trip.

The 3-year-old gelding is coming here fresh off the back of a C&D win last time out, where he won impressively when not overly fancied in the field. Greg The Great ran magnificently that day at a price of 14/1, and as a result comes here as one of the leading market contenders. He is up 4lbs from that win but is still weighted to go close at the least this afternoon.

Greg The Great should have every chance of making it back-to-back wins for trainer Eve Johnson Houghton. Jockey Georgia Dobie takes the reigns again today.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our racing selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Southwell, Chepstow, Ballinrobe, Windsor and Wolverhampton on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 35 races:

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

Chepstow Horse Racing Tips

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

