Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips | Friday Horse Racing Best Bets

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Friday 24th June, come across the meetings from the English meetings at Doncaster, Yarmouth, Cartmel and Chester. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.



Naval Power (1st 8/11), Lion Of War (1st 8/11) and Stone Circle (1st 11/10) gave us 3 winners from 4 on Thursday.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Friday 24th June 2022

A jam-packed day ahead on the UK horse racing front with Today’s horse racing action from the UK comes from Doncaster, Yarmouth and Cartmel in the afternoon, while Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester race in the evening.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.35 Doncaster

COURAGEOUS KNIGHT @ 4/6 with 888Sport

Second last time out at Haydock – beaten just a nose over this 7f trip. That was his third career run and despite yet to win a race is progressing nicely. The Godolphin camp seem to have found a nice race for him to get off the mark here.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 2.55 Yarmouth

APPIER @ 11/10 with 888Sport

Improving 3 year-old that has won his last four in great fashion. The last of those came at Ripon when scoring by an easy 3 lengths and even though the handicapper has reacted by raising him another 5lbs you feel there is still more to come from this Sean Woods runner.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 5.20 Cartmel

BATTLE OF TORO @ SP with 888Sport

Looks a bit of a two-horse race with Ted Hastings the danger. But the James Moffatt yard often do well here at the track and this 6 year-old was an easy 24 length winner here over this course and distance. With the course no issues and Charlotte Jones riding again to take off 3lbs he’s taken to back up that win.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.15 Chester

MYSTICAL APPLAUSE @ 11/10 with 888Sport

Won over 6f last time out at Salisbury – only got home by a neck that day but stayed on well to suggest this step up to 7f will bring out more improvement. Hayley Turner, who was on last time, rides again.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets