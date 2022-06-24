Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Friday 24th June

paulkelly
Last updated:

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with six coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 48 races on Friday 24th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Doncaster, Cartmel and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Newmarket.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cartmel and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Daily horse racing betting tips: Doncaster, Cartmel, Yarmouth, Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester

NAP – SHANTOU EXPRESS @ 5/4 with 888Sport – 3.05 Cartmel

Our NAP of the day comes from Cartmel Racecourse where we have sided with Shantou Express for trainer Kim Bailey and jockey David Bass to triumph in this Class 3, 3m1f107y Novices’ Chase.

This 7-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with two wins, a second place and a third place finish in his last five starts. Last time out, Shantou Express came second in a Class 3 Handicap at Worcester, where he ran well and kept on, but was just beaten by a better horse on the day. Today, he runs off a mark of 11lbs lower, which should suit him down to the ground and gives him every chance of going one better and crossing the winning line in first place this afternoon.

Shantou Express is the highest rated horse in this race but seems fairly handicapped, so should have a real chance of picking up his sixth win.

NEXT BEST – ANTAGONIZE @ 5/1 with 888Sport 2.10 Doncaster

For our Next Best selection, we have sided with Antagonize for the Bryan Smart yard to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 7f213y distance.

This 6-year-old gelding looks to have some of the best form in the field, with two wins, two runner-ups and a third place finish in his last seven starts. Last time out he finished in second place at Thirsk and only lost out by a head, which stands Antagonize in good stead for today’s race over a similar trip in a less competitive field. His handicap of 9st 11lbs leaves no room for error, but that won’t stop him from putting in a great performance.

Gianluca Sanna takes the reigns today, as he has done the last seven races Antagonize has competed in. Horse and jockey know each other well and today should be another successful run as a pair which hopefully brings us here at Augusta Free Press a stellar day of horse racing tips.

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Doncaster, Cartmel, Yarmouth, Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 48 races:

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

Chester Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

RELATED: Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Best Bets and Tips

 


paulkelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.