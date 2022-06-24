Daily UK & Ireland Horse Racing Betting Tips: Friday 24th June

Today we have some stellar horse racing action from both the UK and Ireland. Seven meetings in total, with six coming in England and one coming from across the water in Ireland. We have exclusive betting tips for you on all 48 races on Friday 24th June from the racing in the UK & Ireland.

The meetings from Doncaster, Cartmel and Yarmouth get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester get underway in the late afternoon and run through into the evening. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Doncaster, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Newmarket.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Cartmel and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on every single race.

Daily horse racing betting tips: Doncaster, Cartmel, Yarmouth, Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester

NAP – SHANTOU EXPRESS @ 5/4 with 888Sport – 3.05 Cartmel



Our NAP of the day comes from Cartmel Racecourse where we have sided with Shantou Express for trainer Kim Bailey and jockey David Bass to triumph in this Class 3, 3m1f107y Novices’ Chase.

This 7-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with two wins, a second place and a third place finish in his last five starts. Last time out, Shantou Express came second in a Class 3 Handicap at Worcester, where he ran well and kept on, but was just beaten by a better horse on the day. Today, he runs off a mark of 11lbs lower, which should suit him down to the ground and gives him every chance of going one better and crossing the winning line in first place this afternoon.

Shantou Express is the highest rated horse in this race but seems fairly handicapped, so should have a real chance of picking up his sixth win.

NEXT BEST – ANTAGONIZE @ 5/1 with 888Sport – 2.10 Doncaster

For our Next Best selection, we have sided with Antagonize for the Bryan Smart yard to win this Class 5 Handicap over the 7f213y distance.

This 6-year-old gelding looks to have some of the best form in the field, with two wins, two runner-ups and a third place finish in his last seven starts. Last time out he finished in second place at Thirsk and only lost out by a head, which stands Antagonize in good stead for today’s race over a similar trip in a less competitive field. His handicap of 9st 11lbs leaves no room for error, but that won’t stop him from putting in a great performance.

Gianluca Sanna takes the reigns today, as he has done the last seven races Antagonize has competed in. Horse and jockey know each other well and today should be another successful run as a pair which hopefully brings us here at Augusta Free Press a stellar day of horse racing tips.

Check out all of our racing selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Doncaster, Cartmel, Yarmouth, Curragh, Newcastle, Newmarket and Chester on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our horse racing bets on all 48 races:

Doncaster Horse Racing Tips

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

Chester Horse Racing Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

