Thieves take off with register, cash from Waynesboro robbery

Waynesboro Police are investigating a brazen, but ultimately not all that lucrative, theft that occurred at Speedy Food Mart last night at approximately 8 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the business, located in the 1700 block of North Delphine Avenue when the on-duty clerk reported the cash register had just been stolen.

Investigation revealed two subjects wearing hoods and masks entered the store while the clerk was distracted and removed the electronic cash register and contents. The cash register and contents are valued at more than $500.

This case remains active and police are requesting that anyone with information about this crime call the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 322-2017.

