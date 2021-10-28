The best video converter in 2021 – UniConverter

Good storage memory of the system in use feels like an utter blessing. However, not everyone has this luxury. Manipulating and playing with different tools requires different software because an all-in-one video converter tool looks like a far-fetched concept, don’t you agree?

Most video editors in the market are limited to one or two functions. Moreover, they offer restrictions to formats and offer little user independence. Luckily, this section introduces Wondershare UniConverter. It presents a complete video toolbox to address multiple concerns related to videos. So, let us begin this write-up.

Part 1: All-in-one video converter tool and why we need it?

One software working in place of five could be a good situation, especially in a workplace. Wondershare UniConverter takes complete responsibility for giving the users nothing but the best of both worlds. This exceptional tool acts as a complete toolbox to cater to your everyday needs.

People shoot videos and save them as memories. The journalists cover a crime through their intense video graphing skills. Similarly, TikTokers and influencers perform product marketing using their expertise. Let us find out those diverse needs. The section covers each of them extensively.

Personal usage

In the past, videos were saved and kept on CDs and DVDs. However, the trend has changed, and people are moving towards their phones and albums. Therefore, if you wish to record a portion of the videos on DVDs, all-in-one video converters have got you all covered. Incorporating such impeccable software lets users share their wedding videos, engagement shoots, and vacationing clips.

Educational institutes

Owing to the pandemic, physical education shifted to online teaching, and on-campus examinations changed to online papers. The shift was insanely hard for both teachers and students. However, at the moment, teachers are recording lectures and sharing them with their students. Moreover, students are expected to download video tutorials from YouTube. A good video converter tool makes the process frictionless.

Internet bloggers and influencers

Marketing firms and businesses use influencers and internet bloggers to use their high following and enhance the product hype. The celebrity bloggers need a tool to be smart trim their videos and require an auto reframe feature.

Additionally, they look for software that creates subtitles automatically and adds special effects. Without all of these, product marketing would be a complete failure, don’t you agree?

Social networking websites

As we scroll through different social networking applications daily, we run into a funny meme or an educational video. Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube don’t allow the user to download them. For the same reason, we need a tool that downloads it and converts the video from one format to another. Essentially, software that compresses the videos and helps in sharing them would work just all right.

Self-employed YouTubers

Most creative YouTube content creators only work as an expert when they have a tool with exceptional features regarding video editing. A self-employed YouTuber has to compress the videos, insert a watermark, and add subtitles. An all-in-one video converter tool knows how to do all of this exceptionally well.

Part 2: Wondershare UniConverter and its exceptional features

Downloading different video editors for other functions is fun and games until it strains the system storage and impacts work efficiency. The media industry entails an all-in-one toolbox that can bring wonders to the workplace.

Two words, Limitless and Ultimate, best describe Wondershare UniConverter. The tool presents limitless possibilities to help you in editing and playing with videos as the client requires. The ultimate tool can be your beck and call to download online videos, compress large videos, add watermark, and use the auto-reframe feature.

In short, the tool never leaves the user in a lurch. Download one software and save storage while accessing high-quality videos in seconds. The section offers some extensive features presented by Wondershare UniConverter. Let us have a preview, shall we?

Interactive interface

A user interface allows the users to navigate effortlessly and understand the functions of different tools offered by the tool. It has to be user-friendly and interactive so that there is negligible friction in the process. Wondershare UniConverter brings an intuitive interface in the field that offers ease of flow for the users.

The different icons speak for their functions as they are designed thoughtfully. The user can also bring all his frequently used tools in the “Favorites” section. It enhances access and improves the productivity multifold.

Multiple platforms support

One of the promising features of a video editor tool is its compatibility with different systems and devices. UniConverter supports Windows, Mac, and online webpage as well. The compatibility with various systems enhances its usage. More importantly, it works on different versions of Mac, including the Mac M1 chip. The trait is almost impossible to find in other video editor and converter tools.

Wondershare UniConverter makes the conversion function frictionless and trouble-free. The tool offers more than 1000 audio and video formats with a 90x faster conversion rate. Moreover, the batch processing function excites the speed and brings results in a matter of seconds. One can also convert video for different devices using full GPU acceleration and high technology. The 4K and 3D resolution work like a charm in this impeccable tool.

The different formats are offered that come up with expected sizes and resolutions. It gives the user an understanding of the format and how it would affect the device’s storage.

Other diverse functions

Following are some diverse functions presented by Wondershare UniConverter to the lot.

GIF maker: Wondershare UniConverter lets the user insert animated images into the video and give it a serene look. There are three easy steps to get through with the process.

CD burner: The CD Burner allows the player to burn music to the CD without losing any quality. The formats supported by this tool include MP3, M4B, FLAC, WAV, and M4V, etc. The procedure is fast and easy.

Watermark editor: Watermarks bring authenticity to your work. UniConverter permits you to add watermarks to your video and remove it as the user demands. One can follow two easy steps and get rid of the watermark once and for all.

Transfer files: The movement of files from one device to another has become an absolute treat with the introduction of UniConverter. Transfer the data from the hard drive to other storage media in seconds.

Metadata repair: Metadata is known as the video specifics. It includes video name, type, language, release date, and genre, etc. Metadata aids the user in organizing and sorting the video collection. Therefore, if your videos have missing information when played, UniConverter fixes it in a split second.

Video compressor: The video compressor tool helps in resizing and reducing the file size. High-quality videos can be shared with potential clients and uploaded on social networking websites. UniConverter compresses the video files and gives users independence to select size, quality, and resolution. One can do so in four easy steps.

Screen recorder: If you own a gaming channel, a software review channel, or even a YouTube channel, a screen recorder works a charm. Wondershare UniConverter allows you to record the screen and even insert text, change colors and font while adding shapes. One can also trim the part of the video to give it a professional look.

Auto-reframe feature: The Auto-Reframe tool changed the frame orientation from 16:9 to 9:16 or any other aspect ratio based on the actions going on in the video. UniConverter also tailors the frame based on the social networking website in use.

Smart trimmer: Introducing the “Smart Trimmer” function removes the dead and silent parts of the video automatically. It minimizes the manual grind and gives the video a specified sequence.

Final remarks

The media industry is going insane with its production and direction. The process is almost impossible in the absence of an all-in-one video converter tool. Fortunately, Wondershare UniConverter has come into the market to make a mark on the world.

From GIF Maker, Video Compressor, Screen Recorder, Metadata Repair to Auto-Reframe feature and Smart Trimming, one can count on this software without any hesitation. Most importantly, the tool is compatible with various devices, making it workable for the lot.

