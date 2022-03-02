The 5 best play-to-earn games

Play-to-earn games have been receiving much popularity in recent times. A PTE game is a type of game that allows players to earn rewards as crypto assets. You have to invest your time in the game to get the various prizes. These games use the famous blockchain technology to store the in-game items. Earlier, gamers could not sell their in-game items like weapons, characters, clothes, and more. Now, you can trade or sell these items through play-to-earn games. PTE games provide cryptocurrency and NFTs to the players as rewards. You can turn your in-game items into the NFTs and sell them for profits.

Now, gamers do not need to depend on live streaming and tournaments to make money through games. Players can invest their time in play-to-earn games to make money. Gamers get complete ownership of their in-game assets, and they do not have to share their profit with the developers of the game. Many players of these blockchain games have made enough to pay for a living. You need the best play to earn game to gain valuable digital assets. In this article, we will tell you about the top five play-to-earn games, so keep reading:

Things to consider before playing a play to earn game

There are some vital things that you should know before playing play-to-earn games. If you are new to PTE games, you need some guidance. Below, we have mentioned the things to consider before playing a PTE game; keep reading:

The main aim of the gamers to play PTE games is to earn rewards. So, it is vital to consider the prizes of the PTE games before playing them. A player should know in what forms you will get the rewards from play-to-earn games. Most PTE games provide rewards like in-game currencies and NFTs. These digital assets are much valuable. It is vital to know how players can turn their in-game items into real money. So, you have to check the process of earning money through specific play-to-earn games. For example, many PTE games allow the players to trade and sell the NFTs and crypto tokens. Also, it must be easy for the players to convert their in-game assets into real money. New PTE gamers must know about the entry process of the play-to-earn games. Many PTE games require purchasing some items like NFTs to start the game. You have to check how much you have to spend to play the PTE games. So, consider the entry cost and premium content before playing a play-to-earn game.

Ways to make money through play to earn games

Below, you can check how you can make money by playing play-to-earn games:

The first way to earn money through a play-to-earn game is to get in-game cryptocurrencies. Many PTE games have their cryptocurrency that you can exchange for real money. PTE games provide these crypto coins to the players as per their performance. They can complete missions, battles, and raids to get the crypto tokens. For example, the Axie Infinity game provides Smooth Love Potion tokens as rewards. The best way to earn money through a PTE game is to get the NFTs. These NFTs represent the character and other collectible items of the game. PTE games allow the players to sell or trade these NFTs on various marketplaces. In addition, players can exchange these NFTs for fiat currency. Another best way to earn money through a PTE game is to stake your in-game assets. Some PTE games allow the players to stake their in-game tokens and NFTs using smart contracts. You will get more rewards for staking your in-game items. Many players also give their in-game assets on rent to new players.

Five best play to earn games

Below, we have mentioned the top five play-to-earn games:

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a well-known play-to-earn game based on the Ethereum blockchain. In this game, you have to collect and raise the cute creatures named Axies. Also, you have to complete battles and quests to earn rewards. This game allows the players to get valuable NFTs. You can sell them on various marketplaces. Also, you can get in-game cryptocurrencies like AXS and SLP tokens.

Thetan Arena

Thetan Arena is a battle arena play-to-earn game based on the BNB Chain. Players have to form a team and then battle to earn rewards. Thetan Arena is available to play on Android, iOS, and PC. The best way to get money through this game is by NFTs. Also, you will get two tokens named Thetan Coins and Thetan Gem.

SolChicks

SolChicks is a PvP play-to-earn game based on the Solana blockchain. Players have to collect, feed, breed, and battle the cute Chickens named SolChicks. Each NFT in this game represents one SolChick. Also, players can sell these NFTs on marketplaces to earn profits. There are limited NFTs, and their value is high in this game. Also, this game gives tokens such as $CHICKS and Smooth Love Potion to the players as rewards.

Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is a card play-to-earn game using the Ethereum blockchain. Players have to form decks of cards and defeat the opponents to win in this game. Gods Unchained allow players to convert their cards and other in-game items into NFTs. Also, you will get the token named GODS for making progress in the game.

Splinterlands

Splinterlands is another best card game using blockchain technology. You have to defeat your opponents in this card game to win. Also, players have to complete quests. Players get the card NFTs in this game to trade on marketplaces. Also, players get the in-game currency named Dark Energy Crystals as rewards.

Conclusion

So, a play-to-earn video game is the best option for gamers to make good money. You can turn your in-game items into valuable crypto assets. You will get the chance to win in-game cryptocurrencies and NFTs that you can sell or trade on marketplaces. So, start playing play-to-earn games to make a profit.

Story by Jacob Maslow