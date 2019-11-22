TES United States will invest $1.29M to establish IT asset disposition center in Spotsylvania County

TES, a global provider of IT lifecycle services, will invest $1.29 million to establish an IT asset disposition center in Spotsylvania County.

Virginia successfully competed with Delaware and Maryland for the project, which will create 25 new jobs.

Companies like TES help strengthen the Commonwealth’s reputation as one of the nation’s largest tech hubs for companies of all sizes,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Much of Virginia’s job growth in the coming years is projected to be in information technology, and by locating in Spotsylvania County, TES is ensuring that these opportunities reach every corner of our Commonwealth.”

Since its formation in 2005, TES has been a global leader in providing IT lifecycle services, focused on helping customers manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of information technology assets. The company annually processes millions of devices across 38 locations in 22 countries and serves some of the largest brands, including original equipment manufacturers, multi-national companies, and channel partners. The new Spotsylvania County facility will offer IT services including data destruction, data center decommissioning, refurbishment, and recycling.

“TES’s decision to invest in Spotsylvania County is a testament to Virginia’s world-class tech talent and infrastructure that continue to attract growth-minded technology companies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The greater Fredericksburg region boasts a highly educated workforce and several higher education institutions that help cultivate a dependable pipeline of IT talent for the jobs of today and the future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Spotsylvania County, the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington, and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to help secure the project for the Commonwealth.

“With the opening of our new Virginia facility, TES reaffirms its commitment to providing full lifecycle IT solutions for clients all over the world,” said TES Chief Commercial Officer Eric Ingebretsen. “We understand the importance of safe, efficient, and reliable IT asset disposition services, and this center gives us the ability to provide those services for customers in another vital region of the country.”

“Any time we are able to bring new jobs to the county, it’s always a good thing,” said Gary Skinner, Lee Hill District Supervisor and member of the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “Technology is the future, and we are very pleased that the future is coming to us in Spotsylvania. Welcome TES.”

“TES’s decision to establish a new IT asset disposition center in Spotsylvania County is great news for the region and Virginia as a whole,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “The company’s investment will create quality jobs and generate economic benefits for many years to come.”

