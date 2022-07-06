Temporary traffic signals planned for bridge over Mechums River in Albemarle County
Drivers on Garth Road (Route 614) in Albemarle County should be aware that temporary traffic signals are coming July 11 on both sides of the bridge over Mechums River.
Work began July 5 with flagging operations and travel limited to one lane over the bridge.
Virginia Department of Transportation contractor crews are rehabilitating the structure, which is located between Whippoorwill Road (Route 839) and Decca Lane (Route 678).
Alternating traffic over the bridge will be controlled by a temporary signal.
The side roads, Whippoorwill Road and Frog Rock Lane, will also be controlled by temporary signals.
Once the work is complete on one side of the bridge, traffic will shift to the new lane, and the opposite side of the bridge will be rehabilitated.
VDOT encourages drivers to use extreme caution as they travel through this work zone as crews and equipment will be operating near the travel lane.
Congestion and delays are likely, especially during morning and afternoon commuting hours, due to the lane closure.
The project is expected to take about a month to complete.