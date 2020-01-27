Survey seeks feedback on Downtown Harrisonburg parking

The City of Harrisonburg is seeking public input on recommendations regarding parking in the City’s Downtown area.

A forum held last week introduced residents to recommendations derived through a series of public meetings and more than 1,000 survey results. Some recommendations the City received through the process focused on instituting parking requirements for new development in Downtown, investing in improved wayfinding and technology systems to help drivers locate available parking, promoting shared parking agreements and investigating fee-for-use possibilities, among other options.

The new survey asks participants to rank their agreement with individual recommendations and provides an opportunity to add any additional feedback a participants wishes to provide to the City.

“We’ve been very pleased with the amount of public feedback we have received on this study so far, and in the amount of people who attended last week’s meeting to help us gain input on these recommendations,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “It’s vital that we continue hearing from residents, business owners and visitors to Downtown as we come closer to finalizing our plans for the future of parking in Harrisonburg’s Downtown.”

The online survey will be available through Friday, Feb. 7. More information from last week’s public forum is available at the City’s website.

