Survey seeks feedback on Downtown Harrisonburg parking
The City of Harrisonburg is seeking public input on recommendations regarding parking in the City’s Downtown area.
A forum held last week introduced residents to recommendations derived through a series of public meetings and more than 1,000 survey results. Some recommendations the City received through the process focused on instituting parking requirements for new development in Downtown, investing in improved wayfinding and technology systems to help drivers locate available parking, promoting shared parking agreements and investigating fee-for-use possibilities, among other options.
The new survey asks participants to rank their agreement with individual recommendations and provides an opportunity to add any additional feedback a participants wishes to provide to the City.
“We’ve been very pleased with the amount of public feedback we have received on this study so far, and in the amount of people who attended last week’s meeting to help us gain input on these recommendations,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “It’s vital that we continue hearing from residents, business owners and visitors to Downtown as we come closer to finalizing our plans for the future of parking in Harrisonburg’s Downtown.”
The online survey will be available through Friday, Feb. 7. More information from last week’s public forum is available at the City’s website.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.