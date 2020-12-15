Suicide prevention foundation opens affiliate offices in Salem, South Boston, Galax

A recent CDC survey reported that 16 percent of Virginia high-schoolers have seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months.

Suicide, before COVID-19 brought about social distancing, school shutdowns, isolation, was already the second leading cause of death for Virginians between the ages of 10 and 24.

The mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic and public response has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant.

It’s against this backdrop that The Jason Foundation Inc., a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, announced Monday the opening of its newest JFI Affiliate Offices at Southstone Behavioral Health in South Boston, Life Center of Galax in Galax, and Mount Regis Center in Salem.

The offices will serve as hubs where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI.

All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Life Center of Galax, Mount Regis Center, and Southstone Behavioral Health Hospital to provide communities with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, chief communications officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups.

For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com.

“We are proud to affiliate with The Jason Foundation to bring their resources to Virginia families in need,” said Stephanie Knowles, CEO of Southstone Behavioral Health Hospital. “Together, we can prevent the tragedy of youth suicide.”

Southstone Behavioral Health Hospital is a leading provider of residential treatment for adolescents who are suffering from various mental health conditions and co-occurring substance use disorders.

Southstone Behavioral Health Hospital provides a safe space where young people can continue their education or receive vocational education opportunities while working toward their treatment goals.

With the support of a compassionate team of professionals, countless young people have made the positive changes needed to improve their lives.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with The Jason Foundation,” said Terry Suttle, CEO of Life Center of Galax. “We are committed to providing communities with the resources needed to address this tragic epidemic.”

Life Center of Galax has been a respected source of focused addiction treatment services for more than 40 years.

As the first residential treatment program in the Commonwealth of Virginia to be both licensed and accredited to exclusively treat adults who are addicted to alcohol or other drugs, Life Center of Galax has long been a leader in the field of substance use disorder treatment.

Today, the center offers detoxification, residential treatment, and outpatient programming for adults who are struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns.

“Mount Regis Center is pleased to become a Jason Foundation Affiliate Office,” said Jenna Kinder, CEO of Mount Regis Center. “We are proud to be working alongside them to help further their mission of youth and young adult suicide prevention.”

Mount Regis Center provides personalized residential and outpatient programming for adults age 18 and older who are struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns. The facility also offers a specialized residential treatment track for young adults ages 18-28.

Treatment at Mount Regis Center is a holistic, patient-centered experience that empowers each adult to make sustained progress toward improved health and long-term recovery.

