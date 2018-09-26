Students examine impacts of Mountain Valley Pipeline construction through ecological, cultural lens

The interstate pipeline, designed to transport natural gas from West Virginia through five Virginia counties, has been the subject of factious debate for years.

The students participated in a Virginia Tech Research and Extension Experiences for Undergraduates (REEU) program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a summer course designed to train future leaders to solve resource challenges at the confluence of water and society.

The program, headed by four principle investigators in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, brought a multidisciplinary team of more than 20 mentors with diversified research and Extension backgrounds together with students from universities around the country to focus on research questions requiring innovative approaches to scientific collaboration and data visualization. A central theme of the nine-week experience was meaningful engagement with local stakeholders.

“The program is truly interdisciplinary with student fellows with different academic backgrounds working in cohorts mentored by faculty teams from 12 departments across Virginia Tech,” said W. Cully Hession, a professor of biological systems engineering.

The students, who came from eight universities and seven disciplines, participated on one of three REEU teams: environmental science and engineering, which includes hydrology, water quality, and human health-related research; social constructs, which focuses on social science research related to water and society; or quantification and visualization, which involves computational modeling, 3D visualization, and development of other technical tools.

The program was led by Hession and Leigh-Anne Krometis in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering, and Brian Badgley and Amber Vallotton in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences.

Together, the team members conducted interdisciplinary research to answer important questions surrounding the region’s most common concern: Is the pipeline harming our region’s environment and communities?

“There has been a big emphasis on how we’re going to serve the community with the data and information we are gathering,” said Jacob Kravits, a civil engineering student at the University of Massachusetts. “The Extension component has been a benefit. We are asked to think about why it’s important to gather this information and how we’re going to make this accessible to people.”

Kravits served on the quantification and visualization team. With a background in hydrology, he was eager to broaden his horizons by learning how to monitor water quality. His team of two was aided by five faculty, two graduate student mentors, and several technicians who provided the duo with guidance during the literature review, field work, and analyses that followed.

“It’s been really helpful to learn the research process and how to do a study,” said Jessica Barthel, a member of the environmental science and engineering team, which was mentored by a team of seven faculty members. “Things like communication, time management, and contacting the right people and getting the right information have been important. That makes this program different. This is not a traditional REU,” she said, referring to NSF-funded Research Experiences for Undergraduate programs. “You come in and get a list of things to look at for each group, but they also asked us what we wanted to look at, what our interests were, and how to tie this into the pipeline issue.”

Barthel is an environmental science and economics student at Roanoke College. Four weeks into the experience, the rising senior had met with community members and representatives of the natural gas company in order to gain a broader cultural understanding and to hear different perspectives on the pipeline project.

Like many of her peers, Barthel hopes her REEU experience will help her hone in on her research interests and learn as much as she can in order to begin to shape her career path.

As a member of the social constructs team, Michael Galeski’s focus was quite different. The Creighton University student is a sustainability major with a passion for the environment. After spending time in South Africa during one of the country’s worst droughts, he was inspired to apply to REEU because of his interest in how people interact with water issues.

“The human aspect of the environment is often overlooked,” said Galeski. “We forget the big picture. This program ties all of that together. We have people in different fields and are looking at the big picture and asking: ‘Why does this matter to me? Why does it matter to my neighbor?’”

Galeski and his teammates reviewed more than 1,000 comments posted online in response to articles published in the Roanoke Times and were mentored by an additional seven faculty. He also hoped to familiarize himself with social media discourse from individuals and groups concerned with pipeline.

“I am looking at the public perception of the pipeline and viewing comments. It’s a lot of work on the front end to wade through so much content,” he said. “I can’t wait to analyze the data to see what issues matter to different people.”