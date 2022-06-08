Strong pitching powers FredNats to win in Lynchburg opener

In the series opener of what is a crucial series for the FredNats’ first half chances, Fredericksburg got the job done in nail-biting fashion, beating the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 3-2. Branden Boissiere got the big hit to tie the game in the 7th inning after the FredNats trailed 2-0, and a mishap in the outfield by Lynchburg allowed the go-ahead run to score. The FredNat bullpen held onto the lead for the win.

Bryan Caceres started and turned in a great performance. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits and one earned run with five strikeouts. Tyler Schoff earned the win to improve to 2-2 on the year, he pitched 1 2/3 scoreless, allowing just one hit. Todd Peterson pitched a clean 8th, and Jack Sinclair got his first save of the season with a perfect 9th inning with a pair of strikeouts.

The FredNats left eight men on base through six innings, but finally broke through in the 7th. Leandro Emiliani got the first big hit, driving in Jacob Young with two outs to make the score 2-1. Then, Branden Boissiere roped a ball to right field to score the tying run, and the Lynchburg right fielder slipped and fell, allowing Emiliani to score to give the FredNats the lead that they would not give up.

Lynchburg remains in first place in the Carolina League North Division after losses by Carolina and Salem. The FredNats gained a game on all of those teams, and trail Lynchburg by just two games. The end of the first half is June 23.

The two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow to make up a previously rained out game in Lynchburg. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05. Tickets are good for both games.

