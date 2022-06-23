Staunton: Three face charges in connection with attempted drive-by shooting

Three people face charges in connection with an attempted drive-by shooting in Staunton on Wednesday.

Staunton Police received a report of gunshots being fired from a vehicle on Statler Boulevard in the area of New Hope Road around 3:30 p.m.

No details as to the nature of the shooting or the victim were provided by police.

We did get names of the three arrested in the case:

Martha A. Wells, 23, of Lyndhurst, was arrested and charged with one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, one count of shooting from a vehicle, one count of brandishing a firearm, and one count of reckless handling of a firearm. Wells is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Bryon R. Randolph, 18, of Staunton, was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. Randolph is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Brandon G. Stringham, 19, of Raphine, was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm. Stringham was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017