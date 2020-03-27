Staunton: Street paving projects begin March 30

During the next month or so, the following streets in Staunton will be repaved, causing some delays and road closures:

Baylor Street from Donaghe Street to Benson Street

from Donaghe Street to Benson Street Benson Street from Donaghe Street to Baylor Street

from Donaghe Street to Baylor Street Carter Street from Donaghe Street to Baylor Street

from Donaghe Street to Baylor Street Crestwood Drive from Shutterlee Mill Road to the dead end

from Shutterlee Mill Road to the dead end Walnut Street from Austin Avenue to Montgomery Avenue

from Austin Avenue to Montgomery Avenue Buick Street from Straith Street to Austin Street

from Straith Street to Austin Street Johnson Street from Trout Street to F Street

from Trout Street to F Street Hickory Street from Grubert Avenue to F Street

from Grubert Avenue to F Street F Street from Hickory Street to 5 th Street

from Hickory Street to 5 Street George Street from Devon Road to Thomas Street

from Devon Road to Thomas Street N. Sheets Street from West Beverley Street to Locust Avenue

from West Beverley Street to Locust Avenue Locust Avenue from N. Sheets Street to the dead end

from N. Sheets Street to the dead end Bellview Street from West Beverley Street to Ranson Street

from West Beverley Street to Ranson Street Woodrow Avenue from Augusta Street to Dogwood Road

from Augusta Street to Dogwood Road S. Lynnhaven Drive from Lambert Street to Lambert Street

from Lambert Street to Lambert Street Trenary Street from West Beverley Street to Walnut Street

from West Beverley Street to Walnut Street Augusta/Middlebrook from Johnson Street to Lewis Street

from Johnson Street to Lewis Street Bull Run from Shutterlee Mill Road to joint

from Shutterlee Mill Road to joint Ellen Street from Driscoll Street to the dead end

from Driscoll Street to the dead end Sharon Lane from Ellen Street to the dead end

from Ellen Street to the dead end Hendren Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Springhill Road

from Virginia Avenue to Springhill Road Robinhood Road from Boddington Road to Skymont Road

from Boddington Road to Skymont Road Opie Street from Donaghe Street to Hendren Avenue

from Donaghe Street to Hendren Avenue Baltimore Avenue from Hampton Street to the dead end

from Hampton Street to the dead end Audubon Street from Cardinal Drive to Garland Drive

from Cardinal Drive to Garland Drive Washington Street from Lushbaugh Street to Federal Street

from Lushbaugh Street to Federal Street Windemere Drive from Baldwin Drive to Woodmont Drive

from Baldwin Drive to Woodmont Drive Richmond Avenue from Greenville Avenue to the divided lanes

from Greenville Avenue to the divided lanes E. Beverley Street from Market Street to Coalter Street

DETAILS: Motorists should use alternate routes and expect delays, detours and minor interruptions. The exact date, time and sequence of work are unknown, and timing is subject to change as a result of inclement weather conditions and operational delays. Motorists are also encouraged to allow extra travel time for these routes and to be mindful of City workers.

Questions? Call Public Works at 540.332.3892

