Staunton Police investigating late-night armed robbery
Staunton Police are investigating an armed robbery reported at the Goldfish Game Room on North Augusta Street late Sunday evening.
According to police, an employee reported that a male brandished a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business in the 11:45 p.m. incident.
The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017