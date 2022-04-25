Staunton Police investigating late-night armed robbery

Staunton Police are investigating an armed robbery reported at the Goldfish Game Room on North Augusta Street late Sunday evening.

According to police, an employee reported that a male brandished a handgun before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business in the 11:45 p.m. incident.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017

