Staunton plans West End community open house

A community open house will be held to gather input from residents, businesses and community partners in Staunton’s West End on Tuesday, March 24.

The open house is being held in the Montgomery Hall Park Activity Room from 5-7 p.m.

This event is a collaborative effort between the West End community and the City of Staunton to identify a shared vision for the neighborhood’s future and then plan to achieve it. The momentum and the need for a neighborhood plan in West End is built on a number of factors: recent designation of the area as an Opportunity Zone; recent completion of a FEMA Flood Study; existing aging housing and infrastructure; and the city’s potential to apply for an EPA Brownfields grant in late 2020, which all amounts to an enormous opportunity to plan for West End’s future.

This planning effort is being undertaken by the city to identify assets, needs, opportunities and obstacles, all with an intent to develop recommendations to improve livability in one of Staunton’s key neighborhoods. The end result of this planning process will be a strategic revitalization plan, which will be developed over the coming months with direct community input.

The final plan will include actionable steps toward improvements to enhance economic development opportunities and quality of life in West End.

All are welcome to learn more about the plan and specific opportunities to participate in this important initiative.

City staff and consultants will be available for questions and open discussion.

