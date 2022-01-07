Staunton man facing multiple rape charges held without bond

A Staunton man is in custody on rape charges involving two pre-teen victims.

Jarrett E. Floyd, 23, was arrested by the Staunton Police Department on Thursdsay and charged with five counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of forcible sodomy.

There were two victims who were both under the age of 13, according to police.

The offenses reportedly occurred in Staunton from approximately 2014 to 2019 and were reported this month.

Floyd is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017

