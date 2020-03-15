Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of March 16-20

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 35, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Market Avenue, town of Iron Gate) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Fifth Street and Seventh Street, Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 696 (Selma Low Moor Road) – Flagger traffic control between I-64 and Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) for bridge replacement operations at Karnes Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30. Estimated project completion in fall 2021.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement and grading. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 55 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for inspection of bridge over Route 763, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 180 to 174, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for guardrail work. Sunday (March 15) through Tuesday nights from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, adding stone, brush cutting, and ditch work. Mobile operation for street sweeping. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 215 to 213, southbound – Right shoulder closures for tree removal. Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for utility work. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through March 20.

Mile marker 232 to 237, northbound – Be aware of crews beyond the interstate shoulders performing survey work, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control between Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) and western intersection with Route 840 (Old Churchville Road) for Bell Creek bridge replacement, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 27. Estimated project completion summer 2021.

*NEW*Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Lane closures for mobile paving operations between Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) and Route 613 (Old Greenville Road). Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 276 (Keezletown Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Rockingham County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 27.

*NEW*Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Lane closures for mobile paving operations between Route 631 (Ladd Road) and Route 636 (Goose Creek Road). Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 710 (Mill Lane) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 700 (Sugar Loaf Road), weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020. *UPDATE* Route 732 (Franks Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) and 0.5-mile north of the intersection for pipe installation and road work, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 27.

Route 794 (Sangers Lane) – Flagger traffic control for drainage and safety improvement project between Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) and 0.5 miles west of Route 642, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through June 2020.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville and Mint Springs areas for pothole patching, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 2020.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 237 to 238, northbound – Be aware of crews beyond the interstate shoulders performing surveying work, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 238 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures for utility work, Wednesday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mobile left lane closures before 7 a.m. to move equipment onto shoulder.

*UPDATE* Exit 245, northbound – Overnight closure of off-ramp to Route 253 (Port Republic Road) for utility work, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Weather date is Thursday night into Friday morning.

Mile marker 256 to 259, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for construction of concrete bridge pier, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement work at exit 257. Estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures between I-81 interchange and Route 845 (Cowan Lane) for removal of barrier wall, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures between Route 981 (Rockingham Pike) and Route 639 (Monger Hill Road) for sign installations. Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound for soil testing between South Carlton Street and the I-81 interchange. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through March 27.

*NEW* Route 42 (South Main Street, Timberville) – Flagger traffic control between Route 1514 (East Virginia Avenue) and Route 1507 (West Riverside Drive/Maple Avenue) for utility work, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 276 (Cross Keys Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of North River bridge at Augusta County line. Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 27.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closures just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement at North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 3. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound left lane closure between Route 615 (Egypt Bend Road) and Route 646 (Oak Leaf Road) for shoulder widening operations, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Luray town limits and Warren County line. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Single lane closures between Route 601 (Funk Road) and Route 601 (Battlefield Road) for maintenance to the structure over Tumbling Run. Weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 305 to 304, southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for utility work, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures as needed for bridge construction over I-81, weeknights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph. Estimated project completion August 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Single lane closures between Route 614 (Back Mountain Road) and Route 752 (Knob Road) for bridge maintenance in various locations. Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) – Flagger traffic control for ditch cleaning between Route 636 (Hudson Hollow Road) and Route 340/522 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closures between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road) for turn lane construction, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*NEW*Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control just south of Route 11 (Martinsburg Pike) for utility work, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 613 (Bentonville Road) – Northbound right shoulder closures for utility work at various locations between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 738 (Jennings Lane). 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through March 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday through Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Dial 511 or visit http://www.511Virginia.org to obtain traffic alerts and traveler information.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, transportation questions, or information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. Follow VDOT on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

