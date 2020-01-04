Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of Jan. 6-10

Published Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 12:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 12 to 11, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 21 to 24 including exit 21, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 31 to 32, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 18 (Potts Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Potts Creek bridge between Route 783 (Oneida Trail) and Covington city limits, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 175, northbound – Shoulder closures along interchange off-ramp for utility work, Thursday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 180A, southbound – Right shoulder closure along interchange off-ramp for inspection of bridge over Route 11, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 to 196, southbound – Overnight left lane closure as needed for guardrail work, 8 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday (January 5-6).

*NEW* Exit 205, southbound – Right shoulder closures along interchange off-ramp for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge just north of Natural Bridge, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for utility work for roadside lighting, Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Weight limit of three tons at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Passenger vehicles only.

*UPDATE* Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 10.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 241, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 257 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

*NEW* Mile marker 246 to 247, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 247, northbound – Overnight on- or off-ramp closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Traffic restrictions in place 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through January 10.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight closure of northbound left lane for equipment access to median, Tuesday and Wednesday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Northbound and southbound shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 northbound at exit 247 interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Traffic restrictions in place 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through January 10.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for bridge replacement over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through January 24.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (John Marshall Highway) – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs at various locations between Route 628 (Middle Road) and Frederick County line, Monday to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 37, southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations at interchange for Winchester Medical Center, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 (Northwestern Turnpike) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge maintenance of various structures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 55/48 (Wardensville Pike) – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs at various locations between Shenandoah County line and West Virginia state line, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right shoulder closures for turn lane installation between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 340 and Frederick County line, January 8-16 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 7 and West Virginia state line, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. During daylight hours. Monday before noon, Thursday after noon through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related