Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 16-20

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 1 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 10 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Right lane closures for bridge inspection, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 30 to 31, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 185 to 191, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 189 to 187, southbound – Early morning left lane closure for guardrail work, Tuesday from 3 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 198 to 196, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 201 to 199, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 205, southbound – Right shoulder closure along off-ramp to Route 606 for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 31.

*UPDATE* Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures for utility work near intersection with Frontage Road 879 (Bares Woods Lane), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 20.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 221 to 223, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for soil sampling, Monday to Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right lane closure for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 19.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

*UPDATE* Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Weight limit of three tons at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Passenger vehicles only.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 239 to 245, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through December 20.

Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closure for utility work, Sunday (December 15) between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 20.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of concrete barriers along median, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

*NEW* Mile marker 258, northbound – Both lanes closed for emergency pavement repairs, 8 p.m. Saturday (December 14) to 12 noon Sunday (December 15). Drivers use Exit 257 ramps as detour. Flaggers and police assist traffic control.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control as needed for work related to bridge replacement at I-81 exit 257 interchange, 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 20.

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 302, northbound – Right shoulder closure along off-ramp to Route 627 (Reliance Road) for sign installation, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*NEW* Exit 313, southbound – Right shoulder along off-ramp to Route 50 (Millwood Pike) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between Route 703 (Whitacre Road) and West Virginia state line, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 50 – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge maintenance of various structures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 20.

*NEW* Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right shoulder closures for turn lane installation between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (West Parkins Mill Road), 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closure for sign installation at the ramp to Route 340, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between the Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

