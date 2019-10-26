Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 28-Nov. 1

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 27, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures as needed for inspection of Jefferson Avenue overpass bridge, Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 1002 (Richmond Street) – Flagger traffic control as needed for milling and paving between Router 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and end of state maintenance, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 46 to 53, eastbound and westbound – Brief slow-roll closures (15 minutes or less) to install overhead utility lines. Sunday, October 27, between 5:30 a.m. and 12 noon.

*NEW* Mile marker 50 to 47, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 28 to November 15.

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 185 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 202 to 200, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 11 p.m. Monday to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for fiber optic installation between Route 60 (Midland Trail/Nelson Street) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 8.

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trial) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Buena Vista eastern city limits and Amherst County line, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from October 28 to November 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 206 to 208, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for inspection of Route 620 overpass bridge, Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 221, southbound – Right shoulder along off-ramp to eastbound I-64 closed for sign installations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 222, northbound – Right shoulder along off-ramp to Route 250 closed for sign installations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 222 to 236, northbound and southbound – Alternating shoulder closures for brush cutting, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through November 2.

*NEW* Mile marker 229 to 228, southbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of Route 781 overpass bridge, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Lane closures for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 781 (Bald Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Staunton city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through November 7.

*UPDATE* Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing between Route 11 (Commerce Road) and ramps to Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway), 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 1.

*UPDATE* Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through November 22.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 1.

Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 795 (Entry School Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Staunton city limits and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1538 (Falling Rock Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1530 (Forest Springs Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1561 (Springer Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting. Mobile work zones in the Swoope and Craigsville areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Various roads – Shoulder closures for pipe cleaning in the Fishersville and Mint Springs areas, weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Mobile left shoulder closures as needed for mowing in median, November 1-16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound – Brief slow-roll closure (15 minutes or less) for installation of utility lines, Sunday (November 3) between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 247A/B, northbound and southbound – Ramp shoulders closed for installation of signs. Includes ramp from southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 33 and ramp from northbound I-81 to westbound Route 33. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 for bridge replacement at exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Shoulder closures 24/7 for bridge replacement at I-81 exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

*NEW* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange, November 3-December 13 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 15.

Route 211 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking between Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

*UPDATE* Route 340 – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of Dry Run bridge between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road), 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Mobile left shoulder closures as needed for mowing in median, November 1-16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 268 to 269, northbound – Overnight right lane closures for soil work, October 30-November 8 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Off-ramp to Route 730 at exit 269 partly closed from 7 p.m. October 31 to 7 a.m. November 1.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, October 29-November 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 298 to 300, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Cedar Creek bridge, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 294, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Lane closures for drainage work near intersection with Route 601 (Battlefield Road), weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 29.

Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 734 (Academy Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 739 (Harmony Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for culvert installation 0.5-mile north of Route 42 (Senedo Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed to motorists and pedestrians between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Mountaintop is accessible from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching. Northbound from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Southbound from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Exits 300, 313 and 315, northbound and southbound – Shoulders closed along interchange ramps for sign installations, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 308 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 1.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing, Sunday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through November 1.

Mile marker 315 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures are possible during maintenance of Route 7 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through November 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Interstate 81, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through November 8.

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Right lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for shoulder work. Eastbound work Tuesday between Route 659 (Valley Mill Road) and 1 mile of intersection. Westbound work Wednesday between Route 659 and 2 miles west of intersection.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 37, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Interstate 81 at exit 310, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 50/17 (John Mosby Highway), westbound – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Daytime and overnight shoulder closures for mowing, through 6 a.m. October 30.

Exit 6, westbound – Left shoulder closure along off-ramp to Route 340/522 for sign installations, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

