Staunton District Traffic Alert: Weeks of Nov. 25-29 and Dec. 2-6

Published Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, 9:15 am

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Shoulder closures for brush cutting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 30.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge deck maintenance at various locations, December 2-6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 25 to 27, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for guardrail repair, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 311 (Kanawha Trail) – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming between the West Virginia state line and Route 602 (Big Ridge Road), November 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repair and brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Flagger traffic control for tree trimming between Route 633 (Crooked Spur Drive) and the Alleghany County line. November 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 44 to 43, westbound – Right shoulder closure for paving operations, November 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mile marker 50 to 47, westbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, weekdays 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through December 6.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 203 to 202, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, November 26 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 31.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight northbound right lane closure for sign installation in the area of the I-81 interchange. November 24-26 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, shoulder repairs, and pipe end repairs. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 223 to 222, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance over Route 250, December 2-6 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge maintenance over Middle River, December 2-6 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right lane closure for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), December 2-6 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

*NEW* Route 250 (Hankey Mountain Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 728 (Stover Shop Road) and Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) for shoulder widening, December 2-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for pavement marking, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through December 6.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through November 30.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

*NEW* Route 778 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 1st 2020.

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

*UPDATE* Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 244, northbound – Left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, November 26 from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Temporary closures of ramps to and from Route 33 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 with concrete barriers. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement at exit 257. Estimated project completion spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge replacement work between the I-81 interchange and Route 845 (Cowan Lane), November 25-27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 6.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork of Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211 – Westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Cave Hill Road and Route 675 (Bixlers Ferry Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 20.

*UPDATE* Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 20.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 273, northbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installation, November 25-26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed to motorists and pedestrians between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Mountaintop is accessible from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, November 25-27 and December 2-6 during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*NEW* Mile marker 314, southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installation, November 25-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 37 (Valley Pike) – Southbound right shoulder closure for sign installation between the Route 522 and Route 50 interchanges, November 25-26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 50 – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge maintenance of various structures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), December 2-6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

*NEW* Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Eastbound right shoulder closure for utility work, December 3-19 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, November 25-27 and December 2-6 during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, November 25-27 and December 2-6 during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 7, westbound – Left lane closure for guardrail repairs, November 26 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 13, westbound – Left shoulder closure for guardrail repairs, November 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Alternating lane closures for guardrail work between Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) and the railroad overpass, November 25 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 2019.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, November 25-27 and December 2-6 during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

