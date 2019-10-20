Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Oct. 21-25

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion November 8.

Route 1002 (Richmond Street) – Flagger traffic control as needed for milling and paving between Router 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and end of state maintenance, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 18.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 180A/B, southbound – Ramps to northbound and southbound Route 11 narrowed for sign installations, Monday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 184 to 183, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 191 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for fiber optic installation between Route 60 (Midland Trail/Nelson Street) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through November 8.

Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 Alternate (Main Street, Goshen) and Bath County line, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 25.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 724 (Sterrett Road), weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exit 220, northbound – Shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 262 for installation of signs, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 221, southbound – Off-ramp to I-64 narrowed for installation of signs, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*UPDATE* Exit 222, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 250 narrowed for installation of signs, Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 224 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closure for inspection of bridges over Lewis Creek, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Lane closures for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 781 (Bald Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Staunton city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through November 7.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 25.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through November 1.

Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 795 (Entry School Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

*NEW* Route 863 (Old Goose Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of railroad overpass bridge, Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1538 (Falling Rock Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1530 (Forest Springs Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1561 (Springer Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting. Mobile work zones in the Swoope and Craigsville areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Shoulder closures for pipe cleaning in the Fishersville and Mint Springs areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 243, northbound – Nighttime right shoulder closure for guardrail repair, Monday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 25.

*NEW* Exit 247A, northbound and southbound – Ramps narrowed for installation of signs. Includes ramp from southbound I-81 to eastbound Route 33 and ramp from northbound I-81 to westbound Route 33. Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 256 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as contractors build construction-vehicle access points, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Exit 257, northbound – Off-ramp to Route 11 closed during overnight hours for installation of barrier wall, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for barrier installation in area of Route 259 (Mayland Road) and I-81 exit 257 interchange, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*UPDATE* Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for barrier installation in area of Route 11 (Valley Pike), Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 865 (German River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Criders Road) and dead end for maintenance of bridge over German River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 25.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking between Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

Route 340 – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of Dry Run bridge between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road), 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 263 to 277, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through October 25.

*NEW* Exit 273, southbound – Off-ramp shoulders closed for guardrail repair, Tuesday from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile marker 277 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 1.

*NEW* Mile marker 279 to 280, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for utility tree trimming, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 294 to 300, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement about 0.3-mile north of Route 651 (Mount Olive Road), Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Lane closures for drainage work near intersection with Route 601 (Battlefield Road, October 23-29 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 734 (Academy Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 739 (Harmony Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for culvert installation 0.5-mile north of Route 42 (Senedo Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Motorists can access mountaintop from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Exits 300, 313 and 315, northbound and southbound – Shoulders closed along interchange ramps for sign installations, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 324, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 21.

Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for mowing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 23.

Mile marker 308 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 25.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound – Overnight left lane closures for soil and rock testing, Sunday through Thursday nights (October 27 – November 1) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 315 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures are possible during maintenance of Route 7 overpass bridge, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through November 1.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Interstate 81, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through November 1.

*NEW* Route 50/17 (Millwood Pike) – Ditching operations between Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) and Route 728 (Victory Road) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastbound right lane closure on Tuesday and Wednesday. Westbound right lane closure on Thursday and Friday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Mobile shoulder closures for bridge sweeping, 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. through October 21.

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Daytime and overnight shoulder closures for mowing, 7 a.m. October 25 through 6 a.m. October 30.

*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Left shoulder closure along off-ramp to Route 340/522 for sign installations, Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

