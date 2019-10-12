Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 14-18

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

NEW or UPDATE indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

UPDATE Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile shoulder closures for mowing and brush cutting, 7 a.m. Sunday, October 13 through 8 p.m. Saturday, October 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 616 (Rich Patch Road) – Road closed between Route 617 (Jamison Mountain Road) and Route 618 (Upper Rich Patch Road) for replacement of bridge over Blue Spring Run. Follow posted detours. Estimated project completion November 8.

Route 701 (Earnest Avenue, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Market Avenue) and Botetourt County line for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

NEW Route 1002 (Richmond Street) – Flagger traffic control as needed for milling and paving between Router 696 (Selma-Low Moor Road) and end of state maintenance, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 18.

Route 1710 (Nightingale Lane, Iron Gate) – Mobile lane closures between Route 701 (Earnest Avenue) and dead end for pavement marking, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE Various roads – Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, pavement patching and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

NEW Mile marker 195 to 205, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NEW Exit 180, southbound – On- and off-ramps narrowed for installation of signs, Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW Exit 188, northbound and southbound – On- and off-ramps narrowed for installation of signs, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW Mile marker 191 to 196, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 25.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound right lane closures for utility work between Lexington city limits and Route 606 (Raphine Road), weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 25.

NEW Route 39 (Maury River Road) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for paving operations between Route 39 Alternate (Main Street, Goshen) and Bath County line, weekdays 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 25.

Route 252 (Brownsburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting between Route 710 (Swope Lane) and Route 724 (Sterrett Road), weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 642 (Blue Grass Valley Road) – Mobile lane closures between Route 220 (Potomac River Road) and Route 642 (Laurel Fork Road) for pavement marking, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 15.

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Road closed between Route 618 (Church Hill Road) and Route 618 (Keister Hollow Road) for replacement of bridge over Bull Pasture River tributary. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

UPDATE Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

UPDATE Exit 99, eastbound – Off-ramp to Route 250 narrowed for installation of signs, Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81

NEW Mile marker 205 to 237, northbound and southbound – Mobile shoulder closures for survey work, Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Mile marker 211 to 210, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Route 675, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 18.

NEW Exits 213, 221 and 222, northbound and southbound – Off-ramps narrowed for installation of signs, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Nighttime left lane closure for guardrail repair, Monday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

UPDATE Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of Middle River bridges, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

NEW Mile marker 233, northbound and southbound – Left shoulders closed for tree removal, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

NEW Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound lane shifts for paving operations between Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) and Route 646 (Fadley Road), Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Daytime and overnight lane closures for utility work between Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) and Route 781 (Bald Rock Road), Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

UPDATE Route 42 (Little Calf Pasture Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Lehigh Road) and Rockbridge County line for paving, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 19.

NEW Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving operations between Route 693 (Stingy Hollow Road) and Staunton city limits, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through November 7.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and 0.33-mile north of Route 612 for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 25.

Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures between Route 672 (Turk Mountain Lane) and 2.4 miles north of Route 1343 (Northwood Drive) for paving operations, 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through October 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 782 (Barnhart Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

NEW Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 927 (Pine Top Road) and Route 926 (River Bend Drive), Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marking between Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 795 (Entry School Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

Route 642 (Barrenridge Road) – Flagger traffic control for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 795 (Saint James Road), weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

NEW Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

NEW Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 825 (South River Road) – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement between Route 778 (Patterson Mill Road) and Rockingham County line, Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 31.

UPDATE Route 1049 (Rolling Thunder Lane) – Shoulder closures for curb and gutter work between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and End of State Maintenance, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1525 (Ridgeview Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1538 (Falling Rock Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

Route 1530 (Forest Springs Drive) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking between Route 608 (Cold Springs Road) and Route 1561 (Springer Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 31.

NEW Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement work in the Verona area, weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Fishersville, Mint Spring and Verona areas for mowing and brush cutting. Mobile work zones in the Swoope area for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

UPDATE Various roads – Shoulder closures for pipe cleaning in the Fishersville and Mint Springs areas, weekdays 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 25.

UPDATE Mile marker 256 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as contractors build construction-vehicle access points, Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

UPDATE Mile marker 258 to 263, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of pavement markers and rumble strips, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 18.

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for grading in area of Route 259 (Mayland Road) and I-81 exit 257 interchange, Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

UPDATE Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 19.

UPDATE Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 613 (Spring Creek Road) and Route 742 (Waggys Creek Road) for maintenance of bridge over Beaver Creek, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 18.

UPDATE Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 604 (Allman Road) and Route 924 (Briery Branch Road) for maintenance of bridge over Hone Quarry Run, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 18.

UPDATE Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for grading in area of Route 11 (Valley Pike), Monday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

NEW Route 340 (Eastside Highway) – Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between Cary Street (town of Grottoes) and Route 695 (Randall Road), Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

NEW Route 865 (German River Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 826 (Criders Road) and dead end for maintenance of bridge over German River, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October 25.

Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion October 31.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through December 7. Estimated project completion September 2020.

Route 1507 (Maple Avenue, Timberville) – Daily road closures between Route 42 (Main Street) and Route 1519 (Walnut Drive) for utility work, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through October 25. Short detour routes posted.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Overnight lane closures for paving and pavement marking between Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) and South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

Route 340 – Occasional flagger traffic control for maintenance of Dry Run bridge between Route 731 (Collins Avenue) and Route 648 (Sandy Hook Road), 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through October 25.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

UPDATE Mile marker 263 to 277, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through October 25.

UPDATE Mile marker 277 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through November 1.

NEW Mile marker 299 to 283, southbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for pavement work, Tuesday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE Route 211 (West Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving and pavement marking between I-81 interchange and Route 734 (Academy Road), 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October 31.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 675 (Edinburg Gap Road) – Flagger traffic control for embankment repairs between Route 11 (Main Street) and Edinburg Gap, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 15.

Route 679 (Ritenour Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) and Route 682 (Readus Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 739 (Harmony Lane) – Stop-and-proceed traffic pattern for culvert installation 0.5-mile north of Route 42 (Senedo Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

UPDATE Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower through November 2019 for slope repairs and roadway reconstruction. Motorists can access mountaintop from Route 678 (Fort Valley Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 300 to 325, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for mowing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 23.

NEW Mile marker 308 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance at various locations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 25.

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

Mile marker 312 to 324, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 18.

NEW Mile marker 313 to 314, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures on I-81 and shoulder closures on interchange ramps at exit 313 for soil and rock testing, Sunday through Thursday nights (October 13-17) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

NEW Route 50/17/522 (Millwood Pike) – Overnight lane closures for soil and rock testing in the area of the I-81 interchange, Sunday through Thursday nights (October 13-17) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

UPDATE Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) – Southbound single-lane closures for ditch cleaning between Route 654 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

NEW Route 340/522 (North Shenandoah Avenue) – Alternating lane closures just north of Front Royal town limits for inspection of South Fork Shenandoah River bridge, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 619 (Rivermont Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 619 (Rivermont Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Stokes Airport Road) and Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 621 (Punch Run Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 55 (Strasburg Road) and Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Closed between Route 643 (Howellsville Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for roadway repairs just south of Shenandoah River bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion June 2020.

Route 660 (Kendrick Ford Road/Wakeman Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 615 (Hall Road) and Route 621 (Punch Run Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through October 15.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

