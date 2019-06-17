Staunton District Traffic Alert for June 17-21

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 13 to 16, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe replacements. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 3605 (South Durant Road/West Jackson Street), Covington – Road closed 24/7 through June 28 between Thacker Avenue and South Byrd Avenue for slope remediation, paving and sidewalk construction. Follow posted detours.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacements and ditching at various locations. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 53 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 174 to 205, northbound and southbound – Mobile work zones for mowing with overnight left lane closures and daytime shoulder closures, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. through June 21.

Mile marker 186 to 190, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Mile marker 191 to 192, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for soil work, 8 p.m. June 20 to 4 a.m. June 21.

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right lane closure for utility work from I-81 interchange to Route 837 (Greystone Lane), June 17-21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Various roads –Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 606 (Raphine Road) – Right shoulder closures for sign maintenance, June 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Mowing with mobile traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Paving operations at various locations with flagger traffic control. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching, pipe replacement and ditching. Monday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 221 to 222, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closure for soil work, 8 p.m. June 14 to 2 a.m. June 15.

(NEW) Mile marker 227 to 226, southbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail repair, 10 p.m. June 16 to 7 a.m. June 17.

(NEW) Mile marker 227 to 235, northbound and southbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge inspections. Be alert for slow-moving equipment. June 19 from 12 noon to 11 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 42 (Scenic Highway) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 607 (Moscow Loop) and Route 9031 (North River Elementary School), 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. through July 1.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Road) – Mobile lane closures for mowing between Route 736 (Jennings Gap Road) and Highland County line, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 21.

Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures for paving. Work zone is from Route 2003 (Wayside Drive) to Route 847 (Valley Church Road), 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. through June 23.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike) – Mobile flagger traffic control for shoulder work between Route 660 (Lake Road) and Route 887 (Vance Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) – Right shoulder closures for utility work between Route 871 (Cochrans Mill Road) and Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway), June 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 651 (Churchmans Mill Road) – Right shoulder closures for utility work between Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Route 652 (Guthrie Road), June 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 681 (Mount Hermon Road) – Mobile flagger traffic control between Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) for Rural Rustic Road improvements, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 612 (Frog Pond Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 742 (Willow Spout Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 744 (Leaport Road), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 12.

(NEW) Route 742 (Shutterlee Mill Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement patching between Route 714 (Shutterlee Mill Lane) and Route 728 (Luck Stone Road), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 21.

(UPDATE) Route 753 (Nash Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic improvements between Route 42 (Scenic Highway) and Route 910 (Wampler Lane), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 31.

Route 762 (Grindstone Road) – Bridge at Thorny Branch Creek closed for maintenance. Road closed between Route 727 (Wolf Ridge Road) and Route 731 (Emmanuel Church Road), Weekdays 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 19.

(NEW) Route 780 (Windswept Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching between Route 781 (Mill Race Road) and Route 906 (Rifes Ford Road), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 795 (Saint James Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement patching between Route 254 (Hermitage Road) and Route 642 (Barren Ridge Road), 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through June 21.

(UPDATE) Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road project between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 24.

(NEW) Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing in Fishersville, Mint Spring and Deerfield areas. Flagger traffic control for grading in Franks Mill area. June 17-21 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Various roads – Mobile work zones for mowing operations in Verona area, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 241 to 245, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for inspections of bridges over Blacks Run, 8 p.m. June 18 to 4 a.m. June 19. Daytime right shoulder closure June 19 from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Mile marker 246 to 249, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Mile marker 248 to 247, southbound – Overnight left lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 21. Off-ramp at exit 247B (to Route 33 west) closed from 10 p.m. June 17 to 7 a.m. June 18. Closures are for maintenance of bridge over Country Club Road.

(NEW) Mile marker 250 to 251, northbound – Overnight left lane closure for soil work, 8 p.m. June 19 to 7 a.m. June 20.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for paving between Route 721 (Fellowship Road) and Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road), 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 42 (Timber Way) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control between Timberville town limits and Shenandoah County line, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 211 (New Market Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control between Timberville town limits and Shenandoah County line, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control between Broadway town limits and Route 921 (Lairs Run Road), 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control between Elkton town limits and Page County line, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 637 (Florist Road) – Road closed through June 28 for bridge reconstruction over Quail Run between Route 602 (East Point Road) and Route 33 Business (Old Spotswood Trail). Follow posted detours.

Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Westbound shoulder closure for replacement of bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River, just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road). Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 Business (West Main Street, Luray) – Road closed through late June 2019 for replacement of Hawksbill Creek bridge. Follow posted detours. )

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 611 (Elgin Drive) – Closed for railroad crossing maintenance between Route 656 (Hulse Road) and Route 658 (Rocky Branch Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 21. Detour in place.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 267, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Mile marker 272 to 273, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for maintenance of bridge over Mill Creek, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Mile marker 277 to 264, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through June 28.

Mile marker 281 to 286, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

Mile maker 283 to 277, southbound – Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday nights for pavement resurfacing, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through July 19.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Congress Street, New Market) – Flagger traffic control for drainage work between Route 719 (Dixie Lane) and Shipp Street (Route 1016), June 18-20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Alternating lane closures for pavement marketing between Route 730 (Caverns Road) and Route 1403 (Walnut Street, Edinburg), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of bridge over Stony Creek near Route 675 (Wolf Gap Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 636 (Sand Ridge Road) – Road closed through June 21 for bridge replacement between Route 653 (Brook Creek Road) and Route 623 (Back Road). Follow posted detours.

(NEW) Route 679 (Rittenour Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) and Route 681 (Stoneburner Road), 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

(NEW) Route 681 (Stoneburner Road) – Mobile lane closures for pavement marking between Route 679 (Rittenour Road) and Route 42 (Senedo Road), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 28.

Route 758 (Woodstock Tower Road) – Road closed through summer 2019 for slope and roadway repairs between Stagecoach Road and Woodstock Tower. Motorists can access mountain from east approach (Fort Valley).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 311 to 313, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for sign installations, June 18-21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mile marker 324 to 323, southbound – 24/7 right shoulder closures with concrete barrier for on-ramp extension project. Estimated project completion August 2019.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Main Street, Middletown) – Shoulder closures for sidewalk work between Fourth Street (Route 1103) and Fifth Street (Route 625), June 19-21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 50 (Millwood Pike) – Left lane closures for signal work at Route 1092 (Independence Drive), 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September 27.

Route 277 (Fairfax Pike, Stephens City) – Intermittent flagging and lane closures for utility/road widening work at Double Church Road intersection, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 1.

(NEW) Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Northbound left lane closures for turn lane construction from Route 681 (Chestnut Grove Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road), 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 21.

(NEW) Route 522 (Frederick Pike) – Southbound alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing between Route 608 (Old Bethel Church Road) and Winchester city limits, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through June 28.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Right lane and shoulder closures as needed for utility work between Route 644 (Papermill Road) and Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 1.

Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) – Occasional lane closures for utility work from Route 645 (Airport Road) to Route 776 (Bufflick Road), 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through September 4.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

(NEW) Route 671 (Woodside Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control between Route 692 (Pack Horse Road) and West Virginia state line, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November 2019 for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Clarke County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(UPDATE) Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control from Frederick County line to Fauquier County line, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

(UPDATE) Route 255 (Bishop Meade Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control from Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) to Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway), 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

SECONDARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 657 (Senseny Road) – Overnight shoulder closures for weed control from Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) to Frederick County line, 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 21.

Route 723 (Carpers Valley Road/Old Winchester Road) – Road closed through November for replacement of bridge over Opequon Creek at Frederick County line. Follow posted detour.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 3 to 9, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through June 21.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Right lane closure for paving at intersection with Skyline Drive entrance. Flaggers and pilot trucks control traffic entering Skyline Drive. Work zone is active 7 a.m. through 5 a.m. weekdays through June 28.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 607 (Rocky Lane) –Daytime flagger traffic control with occasional temporary road closures for Rural Rustic project between Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) and Route 649 (Browntown Road). Weekdays through late June.

(NEW) Various roads – Alternating lane closures for sign installations, June 17-20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google