Staunton District Traffic Alert for Dec. 9-13

Published Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, 7:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*UPDATE* Mile marker 1 to 30, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge deck maintenance at various locations, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 23, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Exit 21, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures along interchange ramps for sign installations, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 60 (Midland Trail) – Flagger traffic control for maintenance of Jackson River bridge just west of Covington city limits, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 13.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for skin patching, pipe replacements, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, and brush cutting at various locations. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree debris and brush removal. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 49 to 51, eastbound – Overnight left lane closure for guardrail work, 11:30 p.m. Monday to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 185 to 191, northbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installation, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through December 20.

*NEW* Mile marker 198 to 196, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Tuesday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 201 to 199, southbound – Right shoulder closure for guardrail work, Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Northbound and southbound lane closures for utility work between Route 752 (Hunter Hill Road) and Route 606 (Raphine Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until December 31.

Route 60 (East Midland Trail) – Eastbound and westbound lane closures for utility work near intersection with FR-879 (Bares Woods Lane), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 14.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs and brush cutting. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and shoulder repairs. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and ditch work. Mobile traffic control for mowing. Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 211 to 216, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closure for sign installations, December 9-20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 223 to 222, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over Route 250, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*UPDATE* Mile marker 228 to 229, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance over Middle River, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

*NEW* Mile marker 235 to 237, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection work, 8 p.m. Sunday (December 8) to 7:30 a.m. Monday.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Southbound right lane closure for water line installation between Route 1402 (First Street) and Route 1403 (Second Street), 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 775 (Craig Shop Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 778 (Craig Shop Road) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road Improvements between Route 774 (Cline River Road) and Route 900 (Little Run Road) weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 2020.

Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) – Closed until further notice at Middle River bridge between Route 608 (Battlefield Road) and Route 777 (Kentmere Lane). Drivers use bridge on Route 774 (Cline River Road).

Route 910 (Wampler Lane) – Alternating lane closures for Rural Rustic Road improvements between Route 753 (Nash Road) and dead end, weekdays 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 30.

Various roads – Mobile work zones in the Swoope, Craigsville, Verona, Fishersville, and Mint Springs areas for mowing, brush cutting and grading non-hard surface roads. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*NEW* Mile marker 237 to 239, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspection work, 8 p.m. Sunday (December 8) to 7:30 a.m. Monday.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane and right shoulder closures for bridge inspection at exit 245 overpass, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

*NEW* Mile marker 245 to 246, northbound and southbound – Brief slow-roll closure for utility work, Sunday (December 15) between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Mile marker 247 to 248, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing. Temporary closures of ramps to and from Route 33 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

*NEW* Mile marker 248 to 250, northbound and southbound – Overnight shoulder closures for bridge inspection work, 8 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 256 to 258, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for installation of construction access, Monday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Left and right shoulders closed 24/7 with concrete barriers. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacement with estimated completion in spring 2021.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge inspection work between Route 257 (Friedens Church Road) and Harrisonburg city limits, 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection between Route 963 (Windy Knoll Drive) and Route 765 (Gravels Road), 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge replacement work between the I-81 interchange and Route 845 (Cowan Lane), Monday to Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

*NEW* Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection between Route 655 (Lawyer Road) and Route 842 (Slate Road), 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Overnight lane closures as needed for soil and rock testing in area of I-81 interchange. Temporary closures of ramps to and from I-81 at exit 247A/B interchange. During times of ramp closures, signs and variable message boards will advise motorists of detour routes. Sunday to Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through December 13.

*NEW* Route 42 (Timber Way) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection between Route 618 (Lone Pine Drive) and Route 800 (American Legion Drive), 8 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection between Harrisonburg city limits and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road/Shen Lake Drive), 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 875 (Heatwole Road) – Closed between Route 33 (Rawley Pike) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road) for replacement of Muddy Creek bridge. Follow posted detour. Estimated completion December 20.

*UPDATE* Route 921 (Lairs Run Road) – Shoulder closures and occasional brief lane closure just west of Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) for replacement of bridge over North Fork Shenandoah River, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 6. Estimated project completion September 2020.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 211 – Eastbound and westbound right shoulder closures for sign installations between Route 656 (Wallace Avenue) and Route 611 (Clearview Road), 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through December 20.

*NEW* Route 340/211 – Overnight northbound and southbound alternating lane closures for signal inspection at the intersection with Northcott Drive/Cave Hill Road, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Northbound alternating lane closures near intersections with Route 601 (Battlefield Road/Funk Road) for inspection of bridge over Tumbling Run, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 20.

*NEW* Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) – Overnight alternating lane closures near Route 825 (Hite Lane) intersection for signal inspection. Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 11 (Main Street, Woodstock) – Overnight alternating lane closures near Bowman Avenue intersection for signal inspection. Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Overnight northbound and southbound right lane closures for signal inspections at Hisey Avenue intersection and I-81 interchange, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 614 (South Middle Road) – Alternating lane closures for inspection of I-81 overpass bridge at exit 277, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 312 to 313, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures as needed for equipment access to median, weeknights 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through summer 2020. Northbound and southbound left shoulders closed 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 mph.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Eastbound alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between I-81 interchange and Clarke County line, Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 Business (East Main Street, Berryville) – Overnight single lane closures for signal inspection at Church street intersection, Monday to Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Lane or shoulder closures as needed just south of Stephens City town limits for turn-lane construction, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 2020.

*NEW* Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for shoulder repairs between Route 259 (Carpers Pike) and West Virginia state line, Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*UPDATE* Route 50 – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures for bridge maintenance of various structures between Route 752 (Knob Road) and Route 614 (Back Mountain Road), December 9-20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*NEW* Route 259 (Carpers Pike) – Flagger and pilot-truck traffic control for shoulder repairs between Route 50 (Northwestern Pike) and West Virginia state line, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 655 (Sulphur Springs Road) – Flagger controlled traffic as needed for roadway reconstruction between Route 50 (Millwood Pike) and Route 656 (Greenwood Road). Flagging may also take place on Route 656 near the intersection with Route 655. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Estimated project completion July 2020.

Route 672 (Brucetown Road) – Eastbound right shoulder closure for utility work, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through December 19.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Eastbound right shoulder closure for sign installation at the Route 340 on-ramp, December Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Alternating lane closures for shoulder repairs between the Frederick County line and Loudoun County line, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight alternating lane closures for signal inspection at Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) intersection, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight single lane closures for signal inspection in the area of the I-66 interchange, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight single lane closures for signal inspection at Route 649 (Browntown Road) intersection, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 340 (Winchester Road) – Overnight single lane closures for signal inspections between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Route 720 (Toray Drive), Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight single lane closures for signal inspection at Route 655 (Country Club Road) intersection, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

*NEW* Route 522 (North Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal) – Overnight right lane closures for signal inspection at Duck Street intersection, Monday to Friday nights from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming. Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

Related