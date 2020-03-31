Staunton: City services not affected by COVID-19

The City of Staunton would like to reassure residents that local government services are available and accessible either by phone, email or online.

While local government offices currently are closed to the public, the city has established a COVID-19 website to act as a virtual front door for city contacts and services – visit www.ci.staunton.va.us for complete up to date information and a full range of service options. P

lease be aware of the following important highlights:

Staunton’s online payment portal provides options for paying taxes and fees either by phone, by mail, by drop box or online – www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/city-treasurer/paying-taxes-fees

provides options for paying taxes and fees either by phone, by mail, by drop box or online – www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/city-treasurer/paying-taxes-fees Community Development has established temporary procedures for continuing permitting and inspections services – www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/community-development

has established temporary procedures for continuing permitting and inspections services – www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/community-development Public Works continues to provide trash, recycling and other essential services – the Public Works office, located at 1911 Craigmont Road, is open to the public for utility payments and other utility services

continues to provide trash, recycling and other essential services – the Public Works office, located at 1911 Craigmont Road, is open to the public for utility payments and other utility services Economic Development has created a business support and financial resources guide for local, state and federal assistance – www.stauntonbusiness.com/business-resources/covid-19-resources

has created a business support and financial resources guide for local, state and federal assistance – www.stauntonbusiness.com/business-resources/covid-19-resources City parks remain open and users are required to use stringent social distancing measures.All indoor facilities are closed

remain open and users are required to use stringent social distancing measures.All indoor facilities are closed Playgrounds and basketball courts at Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Park and Booker T. Washington Community Center are closed.

at Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Park and Booker T. Washington Community Center are closed. As of April 1, 2020, Gypsy Hill Golf Course and tennis courts, pickle ball courts and the skate park are also closed

and are also closed Parks and Recreation programs, activities and events conducted in facilities managed by Parks and Recreation are currently suspended

conducted in facilities managed by Parks and Recreation are currently suspended The Library is currently closed but digital library services and free online sources for education and research are available – www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/library/library-response-to-covid-19

