Staunton City Schools names 2021-2022 Teachers of the Year

Staunton City Schools announced on Tuesday its 2022 Teachers of the Year.

This year’s honorees are:

Lori Peltonen, school librarian/media specialist, 2022 Staunton High Teacher of the Year and 2021-2022 Staunton City Schools Teacher of the Year

Diane Kester, first-grade teacher, 2022 Bessie Weller Teacher of the Year

Amy Montoya, fourth-grade teacher, 2022 McSwain Elementary Teacher of the Year

Sara Linhares, fourth-grade teacher, 2022 Ware Elementary Teacher of the Year

Holly Moody, world languages teacher, 2022 Shelburne Middle Teacher of the Year

Lauren Orndorff, art and music teacher, 2022 Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents Teacher of the Year

Teachers at each school nominate and vote for one of their peers to be a school-level teacher of the year, prior to a committee selecting one of the representatives as the final division-wide teacher of the year, using criteria outlined by the state.

All of the teachers that are being recognized have demonstrated an interest in continuous learning, as shown through advanced coursework and workshops, as well as developing others through mentorships and trainings.

Collectively, the six teachers being recognized have contributed 125 years in education, showing a clear commitment to education as a life choice.

“Each of our teachers of the year are not only exceptional educators, but genuinely caring, sincere, and humble citizens, too. We are pleased to be able to honor our teachers each year for the amazing contributions they make for our students and our families,” Executive Director of Instruction Stephanie Haskins said.

Bios

Lori Peltonen has been in education for 30 years, including serving as a middle school teacher for 13 years and a media specialist for 17 years. She uses the role as media specialist to create a more dynamic all-in-one position that has the potential to positively impact every person in the building. She routinely collaborates with classroom teachers for direct work with students, goes on home visits to provide students with needed resources, submits (and receives) grants to expand student experiences, and models kindness to all, as shown through her recognition as a “Kindness Ambassador.” One of Peltonen’s greatest contributions to education is being a mentor to those around her. Students without an assigned class sometimes become unwilling library helpers, but there is always a variety of ongoing projects to assist with, and the helpers usually find one suited to their interests. Being a mentor does not just stop in high school and with academics. According to Peltonen, “Creating successful citizens is the goal for educators.”

, who attended school in Staunton herself, has been a teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary for her entire teaching career of 27 years. Kester has been an active member of community theatre as an actress and director. She has used this passion to bring acting and plays to the students at Bessie Weller for 10 years, where she has served as co-creator and director of Spotlights on Shakespeare – Shakespeare plays for kids by kids. She has also served as a mentor to students as well as teachers and currently serves as team leader for her grade. Kester says that the biggest influences in her teaching life have been the students she has had the privilege to know. Her students have taught her patience, empathy and have given her the motivation to learn as much as she can. If someone were to ask her what her greatest contribution to education would be, Mrs. Kester would say that the only contribution she would want to be known for is that she taught her students to be self-reliant and capable of doing whatever they choose to do. And that she loved them.

has been working in Staunton City Schools for her entire career in education (11 years). Montoya is a continuous learner, as shown by her involvement in literacy and vision committees and multiple SCS University sessions. Stemming from her own love of reading, literacy is one of Montoya's passions. She operates the Staunton City Schools Family Outreach Van in the summer (driving books to homes), and she has been a speaker and organized book drives for Generations Hope, focusing on literacy with teen moms. She also seeks to ignite a love for reading in her students. She has completed yearly Genre Challenges, with a culminating activity being a visit to the Green Valley Book Fair for books. The idea that learning should be enjoyable is foundational to Montoya's teaching philosophy. Her heart is full when parents tell her that their children are enjoying their school year. She looks forward to continuing to invest her time and energy into seeing the children in Staunton's community thrive and flourish.

has been in education for 27 years. Since transitioning to Staunton City Schools, she has continued a Community Pen Pal Program with outreach and connections to area community members and has been recognized as a school "Kindness Ambassador." This kindness is demonstrated through her continued connection and commitment to the community, such as collecting items for UVA Children's Hospital for heart transplant patients, initiating an environmental afterschool program with Shenandoah Green, and supporting the Valley Mission. Linhares considers her greatest contributions and accomplishments in education to be her passion for her students and their ultimate success as learners. Linhares knows that for her students to be successful both academically and socially, they must feel loved, respected and valued. Each year she focuses on goal writing, team building and service-learning projects with her students. As a class, she often asks her students: "What is a problem in our community?" "What can we do about it?" This puts the responsibility in the students' hands to want to make a change in their community. The service-learning projects teach students about empathy, how to develop leadership skills, increase their communication and foster teamwork.

has been teaching at Shelburne Middle School for 17 years. She grew up in Staunton, was a student at Shelburne Middle School, a graduate of Staunton High School, and takes pride in her continued commitment in her home community. She regularly attends events that Staunton City School students participate in, including events not associated with the district. She has served an active role on the Shelburne Equity team, has presented at an autism conference, and continues to pursue learning through SCS University events and world language conferences. Moody believes in giving all students the tools they need to be successful and in giving prompt and specific feedback on their learning. She makes sure all students feel safe and loved in her classroom no matter what their grades are, or their work ethic is. All students deserve respect and equal access to education and caring. Her philosophy has led to many strong and lasting relationships with students and parents in our community. She is proud to give back to the community that has given her so much as both a student and a parent.

has spent 13 years in education, with the last 12 years at the Commonwealth Center, where she has served as a leader in a variety of ways, such as testing coordinator, presenter of social[1]emotional learning during SCS University, member of the Focus Advisory and STEAM committee, chair of the Cultivating Character committee, and recognition from peers as a "Kindness Ambassador." Throughout all of her diverse experiences, one constant remains: working with children to support their needs, nurture their growth, and fuel their creativity. Orndorff recognizes the power of the arts to express, to connect, and to heal. Her current classroom addresses a number of therapeutic themes and encourages students to identify ways their preferred art forms can be used for self-expression, identity exploration, emotional awareness and regulation, stress management, communication, and leisure, among other therapeutic goals. Orndorff's daily efforts present students with the skills, knowledge, and resources available to make the arts an essential piece in their own lifelong puzzles.

