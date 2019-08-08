Squirrels, Curve split Wednesday doubleheader

Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, 10:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond Flying Squirrels dropped the completion of a suspended game, 4-3, in 10 innings, but bounced back to shut out the Altoona Curve, 1-0, in seven innings in Game Two on Wednesday at PNG Field.

Richmond (42-71, 19-27) recorded its franchise-record 12th extra-inning loss of the season in Game One. The Flying Squirrels secured their seventh shutout win of the year in Game Two.

GAME ONE

With the Flying Squirrels leading, 3-2, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Altoona (57-58, 21-26) tied the game against Sam Moll. After Jared Oliva led off with a double, Oneil Cruz brought him in with an RBI single.

Richmond went down in order in the 10th inning against Joel Cesar (Win, 4-3), giving Altoona a chance to earn a walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th. After Raffi Vizcaino (Loss, 0-4) intentionally walked Arden Pabst to put runners on first and second with one out, Jerrick Suiter smacked the game-winning single up the middle.

It was the Flying Squirrels’ 16th extra-inning game this year, one shy of tying the single-season franchise record.

Following the resumption of the game in the bottom of the second inning, Logan Webb struck out Cruz and ultimately stranded Bligh Madris at third base.

Richmond jumped on top in the third inning, using three straight, two-out hits against Beau Sulser to score two runs. After Bryce Johnson singled, Jonah Arenado followed with an RBI double. Jalen Miller singled to plate Arenado and put Richmond up, 2-0.

Webb held Altoona scoreless until the fifth, when he allowed back-to-back singles to Bligh Madris and Chris Sharpe. With one out, Arden Pabst drove an RBI double to left field to tie the game.

Richmond pulled back in front in the sixth. After Miller and Jacob Heyward drew back-to-back walks to start the inning, Zach Houchins drilled a double to deep center field to bring in Miller and give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead.

Webb tossed six innings, striking out six without walking a batter while allowing two runs on five hits.

GAME TWO

The Flying Squirrels scored first in Game Two, taking a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning against Sean Brady (Loss, 3-11). Johneshwy Fargas singled, stole second base and later scored on a throwing error by Cruz.

It was Fargas’ 44th stolen base of the season, putting him five shy of establishing a new franchise record for steals in a single season. He trails only Kelby Tomlinson, who stole 49 bases in 2014.

Carlos Navas made his first start for Richmond in 2019, completing a season-high four innings at the Double-A level. He allowed one hit while striking out three without walking a batter. Navas retired each of the final 12 batters he faced.

Peter Maris made a diving catch on a line drive by Bligh Madris to start a double play, helping Sam Wolff (Win, 1-0) keep the Curve off the board in the fifth.

Altoona put the potential tying run at third base following Oliva’s leadoff triple in the seventh, but Tyler Cyr (Save, 2) secured the final three outs to polish off the shutout.

It was Cyr’s 23rd career save with Richmond, tying him with Rafael Cova for third-most saves franchise history.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series with the Altoona Curve on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:00 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, August 9 to a four-game, three-day series against the Bowie Baysox.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...