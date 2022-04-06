Spring brings new Virginia ABC store products

Virginia ABC is introducing 45 spirits, mixers and wines this spring to store shelves across the Commonwealth.

Virginia-made Navy Hill Club Soda debuts grapefruit and blood orange flavors. Other spring selections include new and noteworthy bourbons, ryes, rums, moonshines, gins, Virginia wines, cordials, cocktails, vodka and 18 new tequilas.

New bourbons and whiskeys are coming from distilleries as far as Colorado, while several Kentucky and Virginia bourbons are also new to ABC’s offerings. Some products, such as Evan Williams 1783 and Jefferson Ocean Rye, bring a more traditional twist. Other spirits feature refreshing flavors such as Smirnoff Peach Lemonade and Ciroc Summer Citrus. Best known for seltzers, Truly is stepping into the liquor market with Truly Pineapple Mango & Strawberry Lemonade vodkas.

“ABC is proud to bring customers a lineup of new options from all over the world, including right here in Virginia,” Virginia ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said. “Despite the challenges of the last couple of years, our retail teams remain committed to providing gold-standard customer service. Our industry partners both within the state and across the globe continue to craft new and exciting products, making it possible for consumers to find new favorites on our shelves each quarter.”

Along with the 45 new spirits added in the second quarter, earlier this year 42 spirits were added to Virginia ABC’s catalog, 11 of which were Virginia-made.

A list of new products can be found in the quarterly Spirited Virginia magazine, which is available free of charge online and can also be picked up for free in any one of ABC’s 395 stores across the state. The April-May-June 2022 issue features a delectable selection of cocktail recipes that can be enjoyed around upcoming holidays or for any occasion.

A complete list of products and where to buy them can be found at www.abc.virginia.gov and in Virginia ABC’s online product catalog. Customers are encouraged to check ahead to make sure that new products are available at their local stores.

