Spanberger tours Goochland distillery, discusses COVID-19 reopening challenges

Abigail Spanberger toured a Goochland County distillery on Monday to learn more about how local businesses are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and how federal relief efforts — including the American Rescue Plan — have provided much-needed assistance to small businesses in Central Virginia and across the country.

At Hill Top Distillery, Spanberger (D-VA-07) learned more about several changes that are required to help Central Virginia small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanberger also heard about Hill Top Distillery’s experience with the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which Spanberger voted to pass in March as part of the American Rescue Plan. The distillery was recently approved for assistance through the federal program.

“The Seventh District’s small businesses are the drivers of our local economy, and I am proud to see these businesses show strong signs of recovery as we rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis. In Congress, I have been a fervent supporter of critical relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, because I have personally heard and seen how these efforts have kept the doors open and dreams alive for so many family-owned businesses in our communities,” Spanberger said.

“I would like to thank Hill Top Distillery for their generous hospitality and for sharing their story of perseverance and hard work — and I would like to thank every Virginia distillery operator who joined our conversation. These discussions help inform my work on Capitol Hill, and they ensure I am working to advance the best interests of Central Virginia’s small businesses, their employees, and the communities they serve,” Spanberger said.

“We greatly appreciate that Rep. Spanberger took the time to come out to Hill Top Distillery to hear from Virginia distillers about their experiences and challenges throughout the pandemic,” said Christine LoCascio, chief of public policy, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Across Virginia and the entire country, many small distilleries are struggling after a difficult year. Many had their tasting rooms and tours closed for months on end, and fewer Americans enjoyed a cocktail out, traveled or gathered for events. We urge Congress to provide additional economic support for the hospitality industry so that distilleries can get back to generating jobs and supporting their local economies.”

