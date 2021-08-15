Spanberger shares responses to Child Tax Credit survey

Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) launched a survey last week to gauge the personal impact of the first monthly Child Tax Credit payment on Central Virginia families and children.

Her office has received nearly 800 individual responses from Virginians highlighting how these advance payments on the Child Tax Credit are helping families get their lives back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last month, parents across Virginia began receiving enhanced, monthly Child Tax Credit payments. Through this survey — and in speaking directly with Central Virginians here at home — I’ve heard countless stories of parents who lost jobs, struggled to provide childcare, and faced additional unexpected issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,“ said Spanberger.

“I supported this tax credit for families because of the ­way in which Central Virginians stood to benefit — assisting with the monthly costs of raising children, such as childcare, groceries, and back-to-school clothes and supplies. I am so glad to hear that this credit is making it easier for hundreds of families across our district to support their children as we recover from this historic period of economic uncertainty.

“As Virginians begin to receive the second advance payment, I hope that the enhanced Child Tax Credit continues to provide much-needed assistance and peace of mind to our region’s families and children. If Seventh District residents have not yet received their expected payments, they can reach out to my office for assistance.”

If Central Virginians have not yet received payments, they can visit the IRS website to check eligibility, enroll to receive payments, check payment status, and more.