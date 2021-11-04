Smith House Galleries Announces ACV Artist Member Exhibition

Arts Council of the Valley will open its sixth annual Artist Member Exhibition at Smith House Galleries with a Nov. 5 reception (5-8 p.m.) during First Fridays Downtown.

Exhibition and reception sponsor is The Frame Factory & Gallery. Featuring the works of 32 artists, the exhibition includes pen and pastel drawings; oil, acrylic, gouache, and watercolor paintings; mixed media masks; photography, and ceramics – something for everyone.

Smith House Galleries is supported, in part, by 2021 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

Participating artists (including 12 new Artist Members) are: Gemma Amendola, Lyndi Angermeier, Jo Ansah, Ann Baker, John Bell, Shelley Boyers, Barbara Camph, Deborah Coffey, Trudy Cole, Jonathan Correa, Jerry Coulter, Corinne Diop, David Draime, Bobbie Greer, Laurence Heine, Brenda Hounshell, Wendy Lam, Sylvia Lehman, Janet Marshman, Frank Marshman, Doris Martin, Julia Merkel, AJ Morey, Jeffrey Reilley, John Rose, Mary Rouse, Sue Ryan, Vika Samoylov, Debra Sheffer, Pamela Tittle, Greg Versen, and Herb Weaver.

Smith House Galleries, 311 South Main St., Harrisonburg, is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, see valleyarts.org, or email firstfridaysdowntown@gmail.com. To learn about the benefits of an ACV Artist Membership, visit valleyarts.org/support-us.

ACV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Since it was established in 2000, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists.

Today, ACV manages Court Square Theater and Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant -more- program (awarding more than $412,000 since 2001), and coordinates monthly First Fridays Downtown community gatherings.

